Some followers of the General Overseer and founder of the Believer Worship Centre showed how much they revere him.

The group honoured their leader by joyfully unveiling a sculpture of Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah.

Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah's followers make a striking sculpture to honour him. Photo credit: @stephenadomkyeiduahofficial

In a video on X, most of the people who helped unveil the sculpture wore white signifying a possible celebration. In Ghana, many people wear white when there is a joyful celebration.

About five people stood by the sculpture ready to unveil it to the public. There was a bigger white cloth covering the sculpture before another see-through fabric.

A song was being played in the background which many of those unveiling the sculpture moved to as they undertook their duty.

After removing the bigger cloth, those tasked to unveil the sculpture started removing the transparent fabric to fully show the statue.

They slowly removed the transparent white fabric and showed the sculpture to those present. Those present started jubilating immediately after the statue was unveiled.

The sculpture truly looked so much like Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah. He was sculpted wearing one of his signature white attires with a blue shirt.

Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah is the founder and General Overseer of the Believers Worship Centre. Photo credit: @stephenadomkyeiduahofficial

It depicted Prophet Adom Kyei Duah standing with one hand in the other; one of the ways he is known to stand.

It is not readily known where the sculpture is situated but the house in which it was unveiled was painted white and gold. The sculpture was at the entrance of the building.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Prophet’s sculpture

Social media users who saw the video shared their thoughts on the video. Some asked why they made a statue of the prophet while others supported the move.

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@KSnetne said:

“A whole statue? The love is real! At this rate, they might name a whole city after him soon.”

@lifeofcrispy wrote:

“Small time, them go talk say, if you touch the statue you go get healing 😭😭😭😂😂😭.. the fun fooling plenty.”

@joeblankson46 said:

“Worship God, don't worship prophets.”

@Nanakayanfield wrote:

“Eiii eii boiɛ let me watch and go.”

@trey_rizz said:

“We’ve always been manipulated by religion.”

@jaybeautyparlor wrote:

“I thought this things are done when the person is no more🤔🤔🤔.”

@ji_kai2 said:

“So den never hear, thou shall not bow to a graven image. Some Christians paa di33.”

@OmoEyero wrote:

“He has become an idol that his followers will be worshipping. I doubt if God will meet men and women of faith in His second coming because God is being relegated while Pastors are being elevated.”

@dwinn_dxx said:

“Ask all the disciples of Jesus which one of them built a statue of themselves.”

Prophet Adom Kyei complains of pastors' behaviour

YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah earlier cautioned his branch pastors against embezzling church funds.

The popular Man of God warned his pastors after reports suggested that some of them were allocating some church funds to themselves.

He indicated that any branch pastor found guilty would be dealt with.

