Nigerian music star Davido performed at the 40th birthday celebration of Ghanaian businessman Richard Nii-Armah Quaye.

The event took place on March 22, 2025, at Black Star Square in Accra, attracting top personalities from business, entertainment, and politics.

Davido entertained guests with several of his hit songs, such as Aye, Dami Duro, and Unavailable amongst others.

Videos from the event, now trending on social media, showed the singer engaging the crowd with his trademark energetic performance.

The celebration was attended by some of Ghana’s most influential figures, including business moguls Ibrahim Mahama, Osei Kwame Despite, and Ofori Sarpong. Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, was also present.

Other high-profile guests included Nigerian movie stars Rita Dominic and Richard Mofe-Damijo, as well as media personality Toke Makinwa. On the music front, Ghanaian stars Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and KiDi also performed. Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz was among the international stars in attendance.

Before the event, Davido arrived in Ghana from Los Angeles on a private jet. Dressed in a designer outfit, he was welcomed at the airport by fans and well-wishers.

Ghanaian musician KiDi was also spotted with Davido before the celebration. The two spent time together, creating even more buzz and anticipation for the event.

The birthday party, hosted by Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, CEO of Bills Credit, has become a major talking point on social media. Many have praised the lavish setup and high-profile guest list, making it one of the most talked-about events in Ghana so far in 2025.

Davido's performance at Quaye's birthday party impresses

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

michel_kay_ said:

"You come to such a beautiful BD party where dignitaries are present, you gat to sit down comfortably and watch these big talents perform oooo hm Bibini hmmmm. Imagine Mr Dr Kwame Despite wants to watch these guys perform n y’all standing to block his view.😢"

puplampu_samuel said:

"Davido is not a midwife, but he always delivers 😩❤️🙌. You will forever be my favorite artist OBO."

rebmensah said:

"You see the way Ghanaians are organised in terms of crowd mgt during celebrations, let's wait and see wat will happen next month in Nigeria😂 we're waiting for the 50th birthday party of their Odogwu.."

