East African superstar, Diamond Platnumz has met with Ghanaian high school dance group, the Famous Players

In a trending TikTok video, the teen dancers, who are students at the Accra Technical Training Centre, were seen conversing with the musician

Many who came across the video thronged the comment section to praise Diamond Platnumz for meeting the group

The Famous Players, a Ghanaian high school dance group, have met with Tanzanian music icon, Diamond Platnumz.

The meeting took place at the lobby of a hotel a few hours after his performance at the #RNAQ40 at the Black Star Square, also known as the Independence Square.

The Famous Players, a Ghanaian high school dance group, meets Diamond Platnumz. Photo credit: @thefamousplayers/TikTok & Getty Images.

In a TikTok post, the Ghanaian high school dancers described the encounter with Diamond Platnumz as a privilege.

"Finally, this is a privilege to us," they wrote in the caption of the video.

Surrounded by his entourage, the East African superstar said he was also excited to have finally met the young men and women who contributed to making his song go viral.

"I'm happy to meet you guys,: he said.

The Famous Players first caught Diamond Platnumz's attention after they hopped on his global hit sing, Koma Sava, with their incredible dance moves.

Made up of a group of boys and girls, the Famous Players dance group are student of the Accra Technical Training Centre (ATTC) in the greater Accra region.

Diamond Platnumz visits Ghana to perform at Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's 40th birthday party. Photo credit: UGC.

Diamond Platnumz's visit to Ghana

Diamond Platnumz was in Accra over the weekend on the invitation of Ghanaian businessman, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, for his 40 birthday party, christened #RNAQ40.

The RNAQ40 event, which has also already been dubbed as the biggest party of the year, was held on Saturday, March 22, 2025, to mark Mr Armah Quaye's 40th birthday.

Aside from Diamond Platnumz, Nigerian Afrobeat star, Davido and Ghanaian Afro dancehall icon, Stonebwoy and rapper Sarkodie also performed at the plush exclusive event.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye is the founder of Quick Angels Limited, an investor company with subsidiaries such as BIlls Microcredit, Pizzaman, Chickenman, and Pinkberry, Burger King among other businesses in Ghana.

Watch the video below:

Famous Players' meeting with Diamond sparks reactions

The famous Players' meeting with Diamond Platnumz sparked reactions from some netizens who saw the video.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Alice said:

"Wow, he say your video, thank you for seeing the guys."

BattyBoy🇯🇲 also said:

"We need a video of you guys together before he leaves."

@user95496138170015 commented:

"We are proud of our artist Platnumz Tz to the world."

@Gongon Mum also commented:

"Am soo happy for u guys. Diamond."

Maurice Ampaw cautions Richard Nii-Armah Quaye

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh publication, a popular Ghanaian lawyer, Maurice Ampaw, sent a word of caution to Richard Nii-Armah Quaye.

Speaking on Wontumi TV, Mr Ampaw claimed that the Ghanaian businessman lied about his source of wealth.

He explained that Mr Armah Quaye was someone he knew very well and was aware of how he made his money.

