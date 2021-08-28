A beautiful and innovative young graduate of Central University has recently granted an interview with YEN.com.gh where she opens up about what motivated her to start a 'bofrot' business

Aba Agyeiwaa Hall said her intention for venturing into such a business is to create a nicer picture and add style to how a traditional bofrot can taste

According to the brilliant young lady, the ultimate goal is to become the Lawyer who sells bofrots

An industrious young lady by the name, Aba Agyeiwaa Hall has granted an interview with YEN.com.gh where she shares her journey to owning a branded 'bofrot' business.

'Bofrot' is a type of doughnut that originates from Sub-Saharan Africa.

It is a delicacy in Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone and Cameroon.

Bofrots are also called Kala, puff-puff, mikate and togbei depending on the country.

Narrating her journey, Agyeiwaa said she completed Central University in 2019 and became a teaching assistant for National Service.

The COVID-19 pandemic emerged during national service hence she was unable to job hunt.

The idea to start a business

While at home, she noticed the demand for the food delivery services and rather than idling at home, she decided to hop unto it.

There were no bakeries in her area of residence and those close by had gone out of work due to the pandemic.

"I took up the opportunity to start a bakery at home and when i started, my family brought up the idea to sell bofrots", Aba revealed.

The young lady eventually thought of creating a social media presence for her business and after a little survey, she noticed there were no bofrot businesses online.

"I decided to take my business online because I knew COVID was at its heights and people were uncomfortable with buying bofrot in traffic", she added.

Why bofrots?

According to Agyeiwaa, bofrot is very unique and she wanted to create a nicer picture and add style to how a traditional bofrot can taste.

How the business has been so far

"So far so good. I started by selling tea bread on Twitter and the business was booming. I was getting a lot of orders. The bofrot sales took off right away and I've been getting orders on all my social platforms. I just need more exposure," Aba said

Marketing Strategy

The bofrot entrepreneur relies solely on social media and recommendations to promote her business.

According to Aba, social media is the best marketing platform.

Challenges encountered

I get judged a lot because many do not see the point in completing university only to sell bofrots but I love what I do.

I can easily get a job but I've always loved to do business.

I've currently gained admissions to read law at GIMPA and the goal is to be a bofrot seller and a lawyer.

Finding hope in the storm

The Central University alumnus said, her dad got ill at the early stages of her business and she had to put the business on hold after his passing because she was very down.

In February of 2021 however, her customers kept reaching out demanding bofrots and she had to revive it.

Agyeiwaa confidently stated that, since then, her business has been growing exponentially.

Advice for unemployed graduates

Start creating something for yourself by being innovative and creating opportunities where there are none.

If you get an idea you believe would eventually fetch you income, take the initiative and start.

Do not wait for jobs to come knocking at your door.

