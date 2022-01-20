Sadick Assah, a music promoter from Takoradi disclosed what happened after a celebrity turned a blind eye to his message on social media

According to Sadick, also known on social media as Sleeky Promotions, the lady later requested for the same opportunity that was being shared with her via the DM

He posted the development, asking why some popular people behave in such a manner and it has been receiving a lot of response

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian music promoter, Sadick Assah, known on Twitter as Sleeky Promotions with the handle @SleekyPromotion, has recounted an interesting twist of fate that is getting attention on social media.

In a post on his Twitter handle, the music promoter revealed that he once sent a direct message (DM) to a celebrity on social media but she ignored it.

However, a while later, Sadick went to the station where she works to provide more details about the same deal and the lady in question came back asking to be considered for the opportunity.

Sadick Assah, a music promoter in Ghana Photo credit: @sleekypromotions

Source: Twitter

"I sent one TV female presenter a dm abt a an ambassadorial deal for som product, she read my msg and ignored, soon as I took the team to the TV station she works at she instead approached us to hv her a deal as an ambassador! is it pride or celebrity madness," he said.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Social media reactions

YEN.com.gh put together some of the interesting reactions Ghanaians shared after reading Sadick's account.

@fiifiadinkra replying to @SleekyPromotion said:

Don't worry yourself bro.

@IamNanaQweku also replying to @SleekyPromotion commented:

Tell her you sent her a dm of that but she ignore it

@itz_Afellay who also replied @SleekyPromotion said:

Ebi gyimii

See the post below

From the receptionist to boss lady with PhD

In another story that shows an interesting twist, Abena Asomaning Antwi, a Health Economist and Human Rights Advocate has revealed how she once begged to be offered the job of a receptionist with very little remuneration.

The narration was seen by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn account of the lady who now holds a PhD in Health Economics from the University of Lille 1, France

"I started my career as a receptionist. At the time I begged to be employed without remuneration, my employer at the time had no need for my services. She already had a warm, capable and beautiful receptionist. I persisted. I wouldn't take no for an answer" she recalls.

Source: YEN.com.gh