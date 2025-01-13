Meet Caleb Williams' parents, Carl Williams and Dayna Price

Caleb Williams is a renowned American professional football quarterback for the Chicago Bears of the National Football League. He first came into the limelight in 2021 when he led the Oklahoma Sooners to a victory over the Texas Longhorns. His fame has drawn fans who want to know about his life, especially his family. Who are Caleb Williams' parents?

Caleb Williams' parents have played a significant role in their son's athletic achievements. They have a background in sports and inspired Caleb to begin playing college football while still in school at Oklahoma State University.

Who are Caleb Williams' parents?

Caleb Williams' parents are Carl Williams and Dayna Price. They got married in 2000, and Caleb was born a year later. They raised the American athlete in Washington, D.C., where his football journey began. Both have been on the frontline supporting their son's career. Below are more details about Caleb's parents:

Carl Williams

Caleb Williams' father is a commercial real estate developer and part owner of Athletic Republic Capitol Region, a sports performance training facility in the United States. He used to play college football for Oklahoma State University, but he shifted his focus to business. Carl also manages his son's business dealings. He has been so supportive of his son's football career.

During a football player's celebratory speech for his 2022 Heisman Trophy win, Caleb acknowledged his father's support in his career. He said:

You instilled a work ethic in me at a young age that I can’t thank you enough for. From the training sessions to the late-night practices. Even opening Athletic Republic so my guys and I could go train.

He added:

You’re always there for me, making sacrifices in your life so I can achieve mine. My dreams, which eventually became our dreams.

Dayne Price Williams

Caleb Williams' mother, Dayne Price, was a former volleyball player during her college years at the University of Maryland. Dayne is a nail technician who has painted Caleb's nails since childhood. She and Caleb have a close bond. Williams told Good Morning America that his mum has been his inspiration.

My mom was my inspiration. She's been doing nails since I could remember. ... I [would play] my game or mess with my mom and kind of just sitting there [and] she'd always do my nails.

FAQs

Who is Caleb Williams? Caleb Williams is a popular American professional football quarterback. How old is Caleb Williams? Caleb is 23 years old as of 2025. He was born on 18 November 2001 in Washington, D.C., United States. Who are Caleb Williams' parents? His parents are Carl Williams and Dayna Price. Where is Caleb Williams from? The NFL player was born in Washington, D.C., United States. Did Caleb Williams' father play football? He played college football at Oklahoma State. Who are Caleb Williams' siblings? He is the only child of his parents. Where do Caleb Williams' parents live? His parents are based in Washington, D.C., Bowie, and Upper Marlboro, Maryland. What is the profession of Caleb Williams's mother and father? Caleb's father is a commercial real estate developer, while his mother is a nail technician.

Caleb Williams' parents are Carl Williams and Dayna Price. His father is a commercial real estate developer, while his mother is a nail technician. They have been supportive of Caleb's football career.

