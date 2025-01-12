Katt Williams is a renowned stand-up comedian and actor known for notable works such as Katt Williams: American Hustle and Friday After Next. His fame has generated interest in his personal life, with fans eager to learn more about his background. So, where is he from, and who are Katt Williams' parents?

Kat Williams poses in the press room at the 2006 BET Awards (L) and during the 'Katt Williams Growth Spurt' comedy tour in Miami (R). Photo: Frederick M. Brown, Vallery Jean (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The interest in Katt Williams' parents originated from his candid interview at Club Shay Shay in January 2024. During the interview, Katt shared insights into his personal life, sparking curiosity among fans about his upbringing and family background.

Katt Williams' profile summary

Who are Katt Williams' parents?

Katt Williams' parents are John Cornell Williams and Brenda Louise. The comedian first mentioned their names during his candid interview on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe in January 2024. In this interview, he shared personal stories and insights about his life and family.

What is Katt Williams' parents' religion?

Comedian Katt Williams on stage during The Comedy Central Roast of Flavor Flav at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California. Photo: Jason Merritt

Source: Getty Images

John Williams and Brenda Louise are staunch Jehovah's Witnesses and raised the family within the faith. Katt disclosed in two interviews, Larry King in 2019 and Shannon Sharpe in 2024, that his family spent a year and a half in Haiti on a religious mission trip.

In his interview on Larry King Now, he revealed the mission work while responding to King's question about the weirdest job he'd ever had.

Doing missionary work in Haiti. I was able to go to villages to teach mothers that if they put salt in their water, their children wouldn't die from diarrhoea, and so I spent a year and a half in Haiti, saving babies' lives.

In his Shannon Sharpe interview, Katt disclosed growing up passionate about the Bible and claimed to read over 3,000 books within a year as a child.

Why did Katt Williams leave his family?

Katt Williams left his family at 13 due to disagreements with his father. According to The Sun, the comedian never revealed the disagreement but indicated that his family's religious affiliation led them to disown him. Williams added that the violent altercation was his final interaction with his parents.

He told Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay:

If you say that my family is very religious, just say I'm not. So, anything I will do will not fall out of the guidelines. We were two men at it...We cannot sleep comfortably around each other...somebody could not make it, and we both understood that was all bad.

Williams also added that he left because he did not want to live a double life and did not want to embarrass his family.

Who are Katt Williams' siblings?

Katt Williams during 2005 BET Comedy Awards - Rehearsals Day 1 at Pasadena Historic Civic Center in Pasadena, California, United States. Photo: Jesse Grant

Source: Getty Images

The stand-up comedian's siblings' names are unknown to the public. However, Williams revealed during his 2024 interview that he is the eldest child and has two younger brothers.

I had two younger brothers, and I'm not an unreasonable person. I don't have any mental issues whatsoever, despite what they lead people to believe. You know, I make good, pretty good decisions.

He continued:

I'm saying I'm the oldest. It's an outriding on me. I'm supposed to at least religiously hold down the family's name at this household, you know what I mean.

Katt also revealed that one of his brothers was five, and the other was still wearing diapers when he left home as a teenager.

FAQs

Are Katt Williams' parents still alive? His parents are presumably alive, given he mentioned his father in the present tense during his Club Shay Shay interview in 2024. What were Katt Williams' parents' professions? The American comedian has never mentioned his parents' professions in interviews. He has only disclosed their religious beliefs and affiliations. Are there any pictures of Katt Williams' family available? The only photos of Katt Williams' family are those of him and his children. There are no pictures of his extended family. What is Katt Williams' parents' nationality? Katt Williams' parents, John Cornell Williams and Brenda Louise, are American nationals with African-American ancestry. What is Katt Williams's nationality? The stand-up comedian is American and was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. How much money is Katt Williams worth? According to Geeks for Geeks and Celebrity Net Worth, Katt Williams has an alleged net worth of between $5 million and $15 million in 2025. Who is Katt Williams' wife? Katt Williams is divorced. He has been married twice before, first to Quadirah Locus and then to Eboni Gray, but both marriages ended in divorce. What is Katt Williams' age? The entertainer is 53 years old (as of January 2025). He was born on 2 September 1971. How tall is Katt Williams? Katt Williams' height is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres.

Katt Williams' parents are John Cornell Williams and Brenda Louise. They are staunch Jehovah's Witnesses and raised their children to be the same. Besides their religion, there is not much about them. In addition to his parents, Katt Williams' other family members are his two younger siblings.

