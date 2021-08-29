A young lady, Esther Ochoga, has taken to social media to celebrate her bountiful maize harvest and inspire others that success is achievable with hard work and dedication

Esther, who is a 400 level law student of the Benue State University, said it is impossible for people to achieve success without first knowing what they want

According to the student, people must be clear about what they want before they can unlock the extraordinary power that lies within them

A lady identified as Esther Ochoga has taken to social media to celebrate her bountiful harvest after venturing into agriculture.

The young lady, who has a maize farm, said the first step for people make their lives better is to know what they want.

Esther Ochoga is a law student and farmer who is inspiring others to aspire to greatness. Photo credit: Esther Ochoga/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

In her words on LinkedIn:

"The first step to make a change in your life, to get what you want from life, to make your life better is to first specifically decide what it is you want. Unless you know what you want you will never arrive because you have no final destination."

She has always wanted to have a farm

Esther, a 400 level of Benue State University, said it has been her dream to have a farm, adding that she worked toward that dream and achieved it.

The young lady said she was joyful when someone called her that her maize was ready for harvest.

"It was a joyful moment when was called by someone who has a farm close to mine that my maize(among other things) was ready... I left school after my classes in my uniform... Straight to my farm and got one of the most exciting view of my life(pictures below) I DID IT!!! And will expand it."

She also has a pig farm

Speaking with Legit.ng's Tunde Ososanya, Esther said she also has a pig farm and went into farming for diversification purpose.

In her words:

"I have a pig farm too, so I thought I will use things I get from the farm to feed the pigs while eating and selling from it as well."

According to Esther, it is impossible for people to achieve wonderful things in life if they have no idea of what they are.

"You can't accomplish wonderful things with your life if you have no idea of what they are... You must first become absolutely clear about what you want if you are serious about unlocking the extraordinary power that lies within you. I'm still in the process of achieving all my dreams. It must be one way or the other. Be Inspired!"

