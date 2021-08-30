A United States soldier identified as Amy Prince has celebrated herself and her military officer daughter on social media

Amy and her daughter are both in the US Army and their adorable photos have warmed hearts online

Social media users were impressed and they soon flooded the comment section to pray for mother and daughter's safety as they serve their country

A United States soldier Amy Prince has taken to social media to share adorable photos of herself and her daughter who is also a military officer.

Taking to her LinkedIn page, Amy said she was a young soldier and mother when she deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

The mother-daughter soldiers warmed hearts online with their adorable photos. Photo credit: Amy Prince/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

In her words:

"I was a young Soldier and mother when I deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and again a few times to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom."

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Amy's daughter enlisted in the American Army over a year ago and she's supporting the mission in Afghanistan right now.

The woman, who prayed for the safe return of American troops, noted that she is a praying mother and soldier.

In her words:

"My daughter enlisted just over a year ago and she's supporting the mission in Afghanistan now. I'm a Soldier...but more importantly I'm the mother of a Soldier. My God bless our troops and bring them ALL home safely. I'm a praying mother."

Social media reacts

Wilfred Asuquo said:

"Proud of you both. May your days be long. Thanks for all you do to keeping us safe."

E.Scott Morris commented:

"Blessings and many thanks for serving our nation."

Noeline Coore wrote:

"Thank you & your daughter for your service. Praying for her safe return."

Bruce De Cell said:

"May God Bless you and your family!!!"

Nigerian woman who gave birth to 4 sons gives 3 to the Armed Forces

Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman was hailed on social media for allowing three of her sons to join the Armed Forces despite giving birth to four.

One of the woman's sons with the Twitter handle @3Star_GOD took to the social media platform to disclose that he and two of his brothers were allowed to join the military.

Sharing adorable photos of himself and his siblings, @3Star_GOD wrote:

"My Mama gave birth to 4 cute boys and she wholeheartedly gave out the hand of 3 in marriage to the Nigerian Armed Forces.. A strong woman she is."

Source: Yen