Kevin Taylor has spoken for the first time after gifting a car to media personality Nana Yaa Brefo, who recently relocated to the United States

The political commentator promised the car to the media personality after she stated in a viral video that she had started working as an Uber driver abroad

After Brefo confirmed receiving the car, Taylor explained that the gesture was purely selfless and inspired by her honesty about the struggles of life in the US

US-based Ghanaian political commentator, Kevin Taylor, has broken his silence after gifting media personality Nana Yaa Brefo a new car.

Kevin Taylor speaks about the decision to gift Nana Yaa Brefo a car after she confirmed receiving it. Image credit: WithAllDueRespect, NanaYaaBrefo

Source: Facebook

On Wednesday, February 18, 2026, the veteran Ghanaian media personality announced that she had relocated from Ghana to the United States to start a new life.

In a video posted to her TikTok account, Nana Yaa Brefo said she had become an Uber driver but could only deliver food at the moment because of the outdated model of car she had purchased.

Kevin Taylor gifts Yaa Brefo new car

In the aftermath of her video going viral, the host of the online show With All Due Respect, Kevin Taylor, promised to gift Nana Yaa Brefo a car.

His announcement sparked mixed reactions on social media due to previous conflicts between the two outspoken media personalities.

Nana Yaa Brefo replied and expressed interest in receiving the car, noting that she would accept help from anyone, even a former enemy.

On Saturday, February 28, 2026, Nana Yaa Brefo shared a Facebook post confirming receiving the car and thanked the controversial political commentator for fulfilling his promise.

The Facebook video of Nana Yaa Brefo’s new car is below.

Kevin Taylor addresses Nana Yaa Brefo gift

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Kevin Taylor Official on March 5, Kevin Taylor spoke out for the first time after Nana Yaa Brefo confirmed receipt of the new car.

He said his action was merely taken out of a selfless desire to help others and promised to do more if he had the means.

Kevin Taylor said he was impressed by Nana Yaa Brefo’s honesty about the challenges of living abroad and decided to help her out.

“My gesture to my sister Nana Yaa Brefo was a pure, selfless one. From the start of this saga, when she opened up and told Ghanaians how difficult she was finding it in America, being truthful and honest to herself and to the people who follow her. I didn't do this to please anyone; I did it because I genuinely wanted to help a friend, a Ghanaian,” he said.

The TikTok video of Kevin Taylor speaking is below.

Reactions to Kevin Taylor addressing Brefo saga

YEN.com.gh has compiled comments reacting to Kevin Taylor's remarks about gifting Nana Yaa Brefo a car.

senamakosua_botchway said:

"If na insult, KT won’t be doing erm erm erm oo😂😂."

Saayiri Philip wrote:

"I thought they said Kevin Taylor's tv station has been shut down? I stand to be corrected."

Fuseini Abdullah commented:

"God bless you."

Baba Orgah said:

"If you discipline your kids for making the house dirty, it does not mean you hate them."

Evangelist Bright1 wrote:

"Actually, Kevin is a calm person, but in his line of work, when you are too calm, you can’t proceed. God bless you, bruh. I love what you have done for Nana Yaa."

Nana Yaa Brefo shows off the Hyundai Elantra gift she received from Kevin Taylor after she announced her Uber job in the US. Image credit: NanaYaaBrefo, WithAll DueRespect

Source: TikTok

Nana Yaa Brefo flaunts new car

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Yaa Brefo flaunted the new car she received from Kevin Taylor.

In a video, she showed off the white 2023 Hyundai Elantra's interior and exterior as she expressed excitement over her new vehicle.

