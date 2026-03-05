Ghanaian prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah shared a prophecy about the outcome of the ongoing United States war with Iran

The new prophecy emerged days after a resurfaced video showed the man of God predicting the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Prophet Telvin Sowah's prophecy about the outcome of the US war with Iran sparked massive reactions on social media

Ghanaian man of God Telvin Adjei Sowah, who prophesied the assassination of the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has predicted the outcome of the ongoing US-Iran war.

Telvin Adjei Sowah prophesies the outcome of the US's war with Iran after accurately predicting Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death.

The Grand Ayatollah of Iran died in a joint US and Israeli strike on February 28, 2026, at the outset of the latest military conflict between the three nations.

US President Donald Trump announced that the American military had begun ‘major combat operations’ against Iran for their refusal to stop pursuing a nuclear bomb, receiving help from Israel.

“Iran is the world’s No. 1 state sponsor of terror and just recently killed tens of thousands of its own citizens on the street as they protested…They can never have a nuclear weapon,” President Trump said.

Telvin Sowah’s Ayatollah prophecy fulfilled

In the aftermath of the Iranian leader’s death, a prophecy issued by Telvin Sowah, the founder and leader of the Prophetic Life Embassy, went viral on social media.

In the video, Telvin Sowah spoke about a vision of the Ayatollah’s death, which he said would come to pass.

He said he saw flames engulf his home, leading to his death, and the news would be broadcast to a global audience once it comes true.

“I saw them put it up there that the Ayatollah was assassinated. The palace of the Supreme Leader would catch fire; however, the fire started, cars would be burning, and you would watch it on the news like a movie," he said.

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin Sowah seemingly prophesying Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death is below.

Telvin Sowah prophesies outcome of Iran war

After his prophecy was confirmed, Prophet Telvin Sowah shared details of a new vision he had about how the war would play out.

Speaking on Accra FM on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, he said he had foreseen Iran securing victory in the ongoing conflict.

Telvin said the United States would inflict massive casualties on Iran, but eventually, they would be victorious and uproot all traces of the US military from the Middle East.

“I saw Donald Trump crying, and I also saw Iranians using shovels to dig. I believe they are going to clear America from the entire Middle East, including from Israel. They are throwing them off the continent. I realised they were sinking American ships in the Middle East. I saw aircraft carriers, warships, and other war machines fleeing. America would level Iran, but eventually they would flee,” he prophesied.

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin Sowah speaking is below.

Prophet Telvin Sowah's 2026 prophecy about a vacancy in parliament surfaces after Naser Mahama's death.

Telvin Sowah's prophecy about Parliament fulfilled

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin Sowah's prophecy about Ghana's Parliament, which he issued in 2025, was fulfilled following the death of Ayawaso East Member of Parliament (MP), Naser Toure Mahama.

The powerful prophet had warned that he had foreseen a vacancy in the body in the early days of 2026, which was confirmed by the legislator's passing on January 4.

