An ambulance crew narrowly escaped a gun attack during a routine trip in the Northern Region on March 2

The National Ambulance Service said the crew demonstrated remarkable bravery, executing a tactical retreat under fire

Gunmen opened fire on the ambulance near Yendi, shattering windows and damaging tyres before the crew took action

An ambulance crew escaped with their lives after a dramatic gun attack on March 2 in the Northern Region.

The two-man crew was identified as Anthony Donkor and Alexander Adu.

An ambulance crew escaped with their lives after a dramatic gun attack near Yendi.

In a post on Facebook, the Ambulance service said they were in a battle for their lives after a patient handover at theTamale Teaching Hospital.

The Ambulance GV-657-20 was approaching the first security barrier at Yendi around 03:12 am when assailants opened fire, turning a routine return trip.

The gunfire shattered the windscreen and blew out both front tyres.

But the service said its men displayed calm under the extreme pressure.

“In a split-second display of professional skill and raw courage, SEMT Anthony Donkor didn't panic. Under direct fire, he engaged the reverse gear and executed a high-speed tactical retreat, maneuvering the crippled vehicle 0.5 km to the safety of the Yendi Police Checkpoint.”

