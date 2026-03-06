Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

National Ambulance Crew Escapes Dramatic Gun Attack Near Yendi
Ghana

National Ambulance Crew Escapes Dramatic Gun Attack Near Yendi

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
2 min read
  • An ambulance crew narrowly escaped a gun attack during a routine trip in the Northern Region on March 2
  • The National Ambulance Service said the crew demonstrated remarkable bravery, executing a tactical retreat under fire
  • Gunmen opened fire on the ambulance near Yendi, shattering windows and damaging tyres before the crew took action

An ambulance crew escaped with their lives after a dramatic gun attack on March 2 in the Northern Region.

The two-man crew was identified as Anthony Donkor and Alexander Adu.

An ambulance crew escaped with their lives after a dramatic gun attack near Yendi. Credit: National Ambulance Service, Ghana
In a post on Facebook, the Ambulance service said they were in a battle for their lives after a patient handover at theTamale Teaching Hospital.

The Ambulance GV-657-20 was approaching the first security barrier at Yendi around 03:12 am when assailants opened fire, turning a routine return trip.

The gunfire shattered the windscreen and blew out both front tyres.

But the service said its men displayed calm under the extreme pressure.

“In a split-second display of professional skill and raw courage, SEMT Anthony Donkor didn't panic. Under direct fire, he engaged the reverse gear and executed a high-speed tactical retreat, maneuvering the crippled vehicle 0.5 km to the safety of the Yendi Police Checkpoint.”

Source: YEN.com.gh

