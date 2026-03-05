The renowned media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa, has broken his silence on the newly acquired private jet of Ibrahim Mahama

In a video, he questioned the source of the jet as he detailed how the philanthropist allegedly caused the collapse of UMB in 2013

Social media has erupted following the controversial presenter's remarks, as concerned Ghanaians shared varied opinions

Ghanaian media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa, has reacted to the businessman, Ibrahim Mahama's newly acquired private jet, Bombardier Global 6500, which has sparked a stir on social media.

News emerged on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, that the business mogul had purchased a new jet reportedly worth around $56 million to add to the one he already owned.

In a video shared by renowned blogger GH Hyper on his official Instagram page, Ibrahim Mahama was seen at the airport with his associates in luxury Mercedes-Benz vehicles before a trip abroad.

The new Bombardier Global 6500 private jet, with a sleek custom white and grey paint job boldly branded "Dzata," was parked at the VIP spot at the airport.

Ibrahim Mahama, wearing a long-sleeved jacket and black trousers, later entered the new jet and exchanged pleasantries with an official before embarking on the trip.

Per online reports, the Bombardier Global 6500 is an ultra-long-range business jet equipped with 4K cabin entertainment and leading-edge wing technology, along with Rolls-Royce Pearl engines that offer superior fuel efficiency and performance.

Speaking about what happened to his old jet, Ibrahim Mahama, in a video shared by the blogger 1957 news, claimed he had donated it to the state for an emergency air ambulance.

With many public figures sharing their thoughts, Okatakyie Afrifa has added his voice, throwing shots at the philanthropist.

Watch an Instagram video of Ibrahim Mahama's Bombardier Global 6500 private jet below:

Okatakyie Afrifa on Ibrahim Mahama's private jet

Speaking on his show on Wednesday, March 5, 2026, Okatakyie Afrifa emphatically stated that he is aware that Ghanaians would go after him when he reacts to Ibrahim Mahama's private jet, but he will talk anyway.

According to him, many people do not understand the tricks of these politicians; they allegedly spend money meant for them and only use a small part to perform philanthropic activities just to project themselves as the best and gain praise, as stated by Okatakyie Afrifa.

“The National Democratic Congress (NDC) came into power a little more than a year ago, and all of a sudden, Ibrahim Mahama has gotten about GH¢70 million for a private jet?” He questioned.

“When I speak, I would be tagged as jealous, but the same Ibrahim Mahama who has now acquired a jet allegedly caused the collapse of University Merchant Bank (UMB) in 2013 when NDC was in power after allegedly taking a huge loan. After Mahama's tenure in office ended, Ibrahim Mahama gave out about three cheques that couldn't be paid,” the presenter said.

Okatakyie Afrifa added that Ghanaians went mute after the brother of President Mahama reportedly took over the gold mines, but if it was Gabby Otchere who did the same during Akufo-Addo’s term in office, he would have been condemned.

Watch the TikTok video of Okatakyie Afrifa below:

Okatakyie Ibrahim Mahama's jet remarks spark reactions

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following Okatakyie Afrifa's reactions to Ibrahim Mahama's Bombardier Global 6500 private jet:

Joseph Ndene wrote:

“Yeah, he's the same person who paid hospital bills for many Ghanaians, in case you have forgotten.”

Excellency wrote:

“One of the former NPP President’s sons had a big hotel when he was in government. Did you talk about that? Why do we politicise everything?”

Loner wrote:

"RNAQ bought his. We didn't complain because he is not related to politics, but we are complaining about Ibrahim Mahama, who is far richer than RNAQ. Politics has done more damage than good.”

Atsu Manuel wrote:

“He placed the order in 2024 for a customised private jet and received it in 2026, so for you notice Mahama was not in power in 2026.”

Inside Ibrahim Mahama's private jet

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the interior view of Ibrahim Mahama's jet, stating that it had a cabin wide and tall enough to allow passengers to move around freely without feeling cramped, something that makes long journeys far more comfortable.

The jet was typically divided into different sections, each serving its own purpose. At the front of the cabin was an area often referred to as the club suite. Here, large leather seats face each other with a small table in between.

It also had a setup that allows passengers to sit together, talk, hold small meetings or simply relax during the flight.

