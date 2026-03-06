The Ghana Air Force has received a newly acquired Airbus H175 helicopter from France to bolster its fleet

The Ghana Air Force has taken delivery of a new Airbus H175 helicopter from France as part of efforts to modernise its fleet following the August 6, 2025, Obuasi tragedy.

The acquisition forms part of a broader defence procurement programme approved by Parliament to enhance the operational capacity of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The Ghana Air Force welcomes the newly acquired Airbus H175 helicopter on March 5, 2026. Credit: Ghana Air Force

In December 2025, Parliament approved a $60 million agreement between the Ministry of Defence and Dassault Aviation for the acquisition of a Falcon 6X aircraft for the Ghana Air Force.

The House also approved a €125 million agreement with Airbus Helicopters SAS for the supply of one H160 and three H175 helicopters for the Air Force.

The Air Force, in a statement, said the helicopter was ferried from Marignane, France and arrived in Accra, Ghana, on March 5, 2026.

This was after the successful completion of all technical acceptance procedures with the manufacturer, Airbus Helicopters.

The arrival of the H175 forms part of a wider aircraft procurement initiative approved by Parliament, which includes the acquisition of one H160 and three H175 helicopters from Airbus Helicopters as well as a Falcon 6X long-range aircraft from Dassault Aviation.

The programme is intended to address the operational limitations associated with the Air Force’s ageing fleet while significantly improving mission readiness and operational flexibility.

The aircraft was received by the Acting Minister for Defence, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, among other officials.

The Air Force said the addition of the Airbus H175 is expected to significantly enhance its operational capability across a wide range of missions, including search and rescue operations and medical evacuation.

The Facebook post by the Ghana Air Force about the new aircraft is below:

Why government wants to purchase new aircraft

Forson earlier explained that the decision to purchase the four aircraft was based on the recommendation of the investigative committee that looked into the August 6, 2025, helicopter crash that killed eight people.

Forson, who also serves as the Acting Defence Minister, said the decision to retool the Air Force is also aimed at enhancing aerial surveillance, logistics, and national security operations.

He added that the delivery of the helicopters and other fleet assets is expected within four years if the procurement processes are concluded within the stipulated time frame.

The August 6 helicopter crash in the Adansi Akrofuom District is one of Ghana's worst air disasters. Credit: Ghana Presidency

Who died in August 2025 helicopter crash?

The August 6, 2025, helicopter crash in the Adansi Akrofuom District killed eight people, including two ministers.

The helicopter the officials were travelling in crashed into a dense forest as it was flying from Accra to Obuasi.

Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed were killed when the helicopter they were travelling in went down in the Adansi Akrofuom district.

The other civilians who died in the crash were former Obuasi East parliamentary candidate Samuel Aboagye, Deputy National Security Coordinator Limuna Muniru, and National Democratic Congress (NDC) Vice Chairman Dr Samuel Sarpong.

The army personnel who died in the crash were Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah, Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, and Flying Officer Manin Twum-Ampadu.

Other recommendations by helicopter crash probe committee

YEN.com.gh reported that the government committee investigating the helicopter crash had recommended urgent safety upgrades for the Ghana Air Force fleet.

The committee found that the crash was caused by sudden weather conditions, with key suggestions relating to acquiring new aircraft with advanced systems.

