Two members of a church made it rain money on their pastor in Sapele, Delta state, sparking reactions

In the video that was shared on Instagram, the unidentified man of God thrilled members of his congregation with his legwork moves as he danced to Dorime under the money rain

Nigerians on social media soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts; some noted that it doesn't make sense

Other social media users who commented on the video wondered how Nigerians produce this kind of Christian clerics

A pastor in Sapele, Delta state, has caused quite a stir on social media after two church members could be seen in a video spraying him money.

Sharing the video on Instagram, @instablog9ja wrote:

"Pastor narrowly escapes being swept away as members make it flood in Sapele, Delta state."

The Nigerian pastor danced to Dorime in church as money rained on him. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

In the video that has generated massive reactions, the choir sang Dorime as two young men made money rain on their pastor.

The pastor decided to show his dancing skills on the altar staircase as he wowed the congregants with his legwork.

While thrilling members of his congregation with his dance moves, the pastor could be heard speaking loudly into the mic like a hype man.

Nigerians react

@moon_light.xoxo said:

"Pastor is a hype man in disguise."

@ladyque_1 commented:

"This doesn’t make any sense."

@ceo_pinzle wrote:

"House of God turning into house of club."

@peach6316 said:

"How does Nigerians produce this kind of pastors?"

@sweetsophieeee wrote:

"Finally there is money on ground."

