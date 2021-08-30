A father has stolen the show at his son's wedding with his amazing dance steps that made money rain

In a heartwarming video that was shared on Instagram, the man sent guests into a frenzy with his dancing skills

He coordinated the dance when he and his son alongside the groomsmen took to the dance floor to thrill the wedding guests

A father has got social media users talking after displaying swag and amazing dance steps in a cute video during his son's wedding ceremony.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by Nigerian artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut, the man could be seen dancing to Chinko Ekun's Able God as he was decked in a white agbada.

The groom's father was the centre of attraction at his son's wedding. Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut

The man took to the dance floor as his son and the latter's groomsmen stood behind him to mimic his dance steps which sent the guests into a frenzy.

Money started raining on the man who became the centre of attraction in the beautiful wedding whose video has gone viral on social media.

Many react

Social media users instantly fell in love with the video and soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on it.

@obaksolo said:

"Great Dad still exists."

@nikkilaoye commented:

"Awww Go Daddy, luv him, he reminds me of my Dad.. This is just what my Dad would do and more sef.. My Dad was a complete life of the party showman and great dancer, na him I resemble, Lion no dey born goat.. Rest on Daddy, I miss ya mehn."

@ayoola_of_africa1 wrote:

"Why the video finish nah."

@petermic_ said:

"Hype man dey give daddy High moral."

