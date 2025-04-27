Lamine Yamal shone both on the pitch and in the dressing room after Barcelona's 3-2 win over Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final

Lamine Yamal took center stage not only on the pitch but also in the dressing room following Barcelona’s thrilling 3-2 victory over Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final.

The young talent played a pivotal role in the team’s celebrations after Barcelona clinched their 32nd Copa del Rey title, adding another blow to Real Madrid, who had recently been eliminated from the Champions League quarter-finals.

Lamine Yamal's energetic dance moves and lively music played a key role in Barcelona's dressing celebrations.

The match itself was an intense affair. Barcelona initially took the lead thanks to a stunning strike from Pedri, but Real Madrid fought back in the second half.

Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni scored in quick succession to put Los Blancos 2-1 up.

However, Barcelona wasn't ready to give up and equalised in the 84th minute through Ferran Torres, sending the game into extra time.

With penalties looming, it was Jules Kounde who emerged as the hero, scoring the decisive goal in the 116th minute to seal Barcelona's victory.

The match was marred by an incident involving Antonio Rudiger, who received a red card after exchanging words with officials, despite not being on the field.

Yamal leads dressing room celebrations

In the dressing room after the match, the celebrations were nothing short of jubilant.

Yamal, who had an outstanding performance with two assists during the match, led the charge in the post-game festivities.

His energetic dance moves and lively music set the tone, with his teammates joining in the fun.

Barcelona are firmly in contention for a treble this season, marking a potential dream start for Hansi Flick as manager.

Under his guidance, the Catalan giants have rediscovered their form, becoming one of Europe's most formidable teams once again.

Yamal throws shade at Real Madrid

Meanwhile, Yamal believes Real Madrid simply can't handle Barcelona this season.

Speaking after Barça's dramatic comeback to defeat their fierce rivals in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday, Yamal highlighted that this victory marked their third win over Madrid this season, following a 4-0 La Liga triumph at the Bernabéu in October and a 5-2 Spanish Supercopa final victory in January.

The two sides will meet once more in the league on May 11.

“I said to [Barça defender] Ronald [Araújo] when we were speaking in the hotel earlier: ‘If they score one goal, no problem,'” Yamal told reporters.

“If they score two goals? No problem. They cannot handle us this year — we have shown it.”

Lamine Yamal celebrates the Copa del Rey victory with the trophy. Photo by Eric Verhoevenpotlight.

What's next for Barcelona and Real Madrid?

Barcelona now shifts focus to the Champions League, as Inter Milan visit Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on Wednesday for the first leg of what promises to be an exciting semi-final.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid must regroup and prepare for their upcoming La Liga match against Celta Vigo on May 4, a crucial fixture for Ancelotti's side to stay in the title race.

Antonio Rudiger to be suspended?

The center-back was furious after Kylian Mbappé fouled Eric Garcia in the build-up to a key moment.

