The final status update of Daniel Anane Wadie, a student of UG who passed on has popped up on social media

Daniel indicated that when he is gone, his heart should be remembered, which sends a signal that he probably knew his demise was imminent

The young man who was also a member of parliament at UG lost his life before his final exam on September 9, 2021

Daniel Anane Wadie, a young man from the University of Ghana, has lost his life just before his final exam on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

It has emerged online, after his friends noticed, that the gentleman had quite a telling status update on his WhatsApp ahead of the sad incident that befell him.

As captured on Ghanaontheglobe.com, the young man's words were:

“When my body is gone, remember my heart”

When my body is gone, remember my heart - Last sad status of late UG student pops up Credit: @Elormdeezy

Source: Twitter

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Details of the late student MP

The Public Administration and Information Studies student, until his demise, was a member of the University of Ghana Parliament House.

He was also a resident of the Commonwealth Hall.

According to some of Daniel’s colleagues, they were to write their final paper, Introduction to Administrative History at 7:30 am before the unfortunate incident.

Although the exact cause of the youngster's demise is not yet known, it is indicated that he passed away while seeking medical assistance at the University Ghana Hospital on September 9, 2021.

Tributes have since been pouring in for the final year student who many describe as hardworking

In a statement signed by Deputy Clerk One, Caleb Elorm Kadu, University of Ghana Parliament House said it was “distraught by the news of his death”.

It further expressed condolence to the family of the deceased.

Beautiful SHS student dies

In an equally sad report by YEN.com.gh, Anita Amponsah, a stunning 22-year-old Ghanaian lady who developed cancer after she graduated from senior high school has been confirmed to have passed on.

The sad development was confirmed to YEN.com.gh by a former classmate of Anita identified on Facebook as Rosa Linda, who has been in close contact with Anita's family.

As some readers would recall, YEN.com.gh put up a publication soliciting financial support for Anita to undergo a surgical procedure estimated to be worth GHc30k.

Source: Yen