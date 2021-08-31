Stonebwoy got his fans screaming his name after he fixed the wig of a female fan

His quick action saved the lady any embarrassment as the wig would have landed on the ground

He has been called a "real gentleman" and a "whole package" for that gesture

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has impressed his fans when he fixed a wig that was falling off the head of a female fan.

He was busily performing on stage when his attention caught the lady trying to guard her wig against falling and also trying to fix it back.

Stonebwoy is seen in the video quickly hopping to where the lady stood with the teaming crowd to help her fix the wig.

Stonebwoy during a performance on stage. Photo credit: @stonebwoyb/Instagram

Source: Twitter

The lady is seen beaming with smiles as she screamed: “awwwn” at Stonebwoy’s gesture.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Unfortunately, for her, some other person pulled the wig again resulting in confusion at the event.

Reaction

Many people have reacted to the video with some describing Stonebwoy as a “gentleman” and “real package”.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

russell_nana: “He is such a gentleman.”

matildananaakuaadepa: “He is whole Package.”

patriot_kumani: “Bhim Nation to the world.”

moniflowking: “Sharp.”

adwoajoy2: “Real one.”

uncle_ogidi: “1GAD.”

redeemer_kp: “Sharp.”

mrsb255: “The one who remove it again is very jealous paaa.”

iambarbaranewton: “@stonebwoyb de asem beba.”

aphya_kasa: “Who at all is trying to block her shine aaahhh.”

erajoa17: “But they were still tryna remove the wig frm the ladys head though.”

rene_claude: “Someone pulled it off again the fooling Eno be Ghana p3 o. Yonky sef Dem dey fool

Stonebwoy in London

Meanwhile, Stonewboy is currently in London for a carnival.

He put up a spirited performance over the weekend at the YAM Carnival festival held in London.

The event was held in the capital of the United Kingdom on Saturday, August 28, 2021. Videos posted online show thousands having the time of their lives as they sang along to songs by the Dancehall/Reggae artiste.

The YAM carnival festival was a celebration of black culture and black people around the world with performances from the likes of Davido, Patoranking and Fally Ipupa.

Source: Yen.com.gh