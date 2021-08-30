TV3 presenter, Berla Mundi, has stunned fans with a throwback photo of when she was a student at Achimota School.

She was captured standing with her group of girls and it looks like it was an entertainment night in the school.

Berla, being the shortest, stood in front with her pair of trousers and white long-sleeve shirt.

Reaction

The photo has triggered massive reactions as some people could not recognise the TV3 presenter.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

ayisha_yakubuu: “Why were you so mad? Anaa that’s the pose?”

b.youbyberlamundi: “Number 4 from the left. It can only be God.”

joe_felix_akroku: “Wow.”

fiifi_ivan: “I can’t identify you.. where are you in the picture?”

stylecheckbydee: “guy guy nkoaaaa.”

inieventsghana: “Ei Ei Ei why.”

neek_studio: “@berlamundi eeeii chai.”

eyiahbenjamin1: “God is worderful.”

niiquayemuses: “This was 2003 … Nino’s night omg.”

belamavirgo: “2003 oh how time flies.”

jose_abdul_aziz_mourinho: “Where are you please??.”

miggle_256: “U hv never changed.”

geeiamsammy: “Can't recognize u.”

nanaakuasmom: “Woooooowwwww!!!! I look so fresh.”

ne_lly7883: “Life is how you will live it congrats to your growth.”

"I can't believe I wore that"

Meanwhile, Berla Mundi was in the news recently when a throwback video of her dropped online. She was spotted with a chain around her neck that generated massive reactions online.

When asked by her colleagues why she wore such a chain, Berla Mundi replied that she does not even believe she made such a choice.

'Macho' men with tiny 'down there'

Berla Mundi was also in the news for stating that some ‘macho’ men have very tiny manhood.

In a video published by YEN.com.gh, Berla Mundi is seen with others, including AJ Pounds, Captain Smart, and another lady as panelists on an episode of her Day Show aired on TV3.

She indicated that those men who have thicker muscles are expected to be thick down there as well, but it is disappointing when some of them strip.

Berla made faces when she made that revelation and raised her hand to gesture with her finger how the manhood of the macho men look like.

Source: Yen.com.gh