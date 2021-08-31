Kalsoume Sinare has dazzled fans in a set of new photos she posted on social media

The actress put her pretty self on display and showed off her swag at the same time

Kalsoume Sinare is married to Ghanaian football living legend, Tony Baffoe

Multiple award-winning veteran actress, Kalsoume Sinare-Baffoe, has served her teeming fans with stunning poses in her huge mansion in new photos she shared on social media.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of the popular actress, Kalsoume Sinare was seen posing in what looked like a part in her plush home.

The photos saw the veteran actress wearing a black free-flowing dress as she stood in one part of the home.

She complimented her looks with an expensive-looking wristwatch, Versace bag and was looking all glammed up in her make-up.

After posting the rather beautiful photo, Kalsoume Sinare captioned them: "Life is a gift from above. You will not get everything you want in life, appreciate what you have. You will not be accepted by everyone, value those who love you. You cannot please everyone in this world, be the best you can be."

Many of her fans and followers took to the comment section to shower glowing comments on her as they admired her beauty.

There were many comments that proved Kaloume Sinare was loved by her teeming fans and followers.

