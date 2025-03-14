Zoro King, in a video, displayed his huge mansion, which had a large swimming pool and garage inside

The UK-based Ghanaian car tyre dealer's mansion interior looked impressive, with lavish decor and numerous plush spacious rooms

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to lavish praise on Zoro King for acquiring vast wealth at a young age

UK-based Ghanaian businessman Sean Frimpong, popularly known as Zoro King has courted attention on social media after a video of his properties surfaced.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the wealthy tyre dealer invited blogger Plus 1 TV for a tour of his huge mansion, which was filled with his expensive fleet of cars.

Zoro King's mansion's interior looked impressive, with lavish decor and numerous plush spacious rooms with a state-of-the-art sound system. The mansion also had a large swimming pool inside the living room.

The UK-based businessman's mansion also had a special room reserved as a garage, where his expensive black Range Rover and white Brabus G-Wagon were parked for decoration and security reasons.

Zoro King's mansion and cars showed the vast wealth he has amassed from venturing in the car tyre dealership and repair shop business over the years.

The business mogul was previously a key member of rapper and legendary highlife musician Alhaji Kwame Frimpong's son Cabum's management.

He recently made the headlines after purchasing his Range Rover which he paid an individual to emboss with his customised 2025 number plate.

Zoro King also raised a lot of eyebrows at a funeral where he took out loads of cash from a box and gifted them to numerous people who were present at the venue.

In a 2024 interview with renowned blogger Zionfelix, the car tyre dealer shared that aside his huge mansion and cars, he owned hotels, fuel stations, hostels and other properties he had never flaunted on social media.

Below is the video of Zoro King's huge mansion and expensive fleet of cars:

Zoro King's mansion and cars stir reactions

The video of Zoro King's huge mansion and expensive cars garnered positive reactions from many Ghanaians, who were impressed with the businessman for acquiring the properties at a young age. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

quophi_qwami commented:

"Boss can you please help locate King Zoro one here in Ghana please."

Nana Egyam said:

"Chaley, Zoro King be Don ooo."

Hansi Dierter Flick commented:

"The Brabus be mansory ooo🔥🔥🔥."

Qweku Bismark said:

"Money dey Ghana I swear 😎."

AGOGO commented:

"May God bless everyone. I like what I see. God bless you King Zoro."

