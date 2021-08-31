Shatta Wale's lover, Magluv, has shared beautiful photos of her son, Jayden, on Instagram

Magluv shared the photos in celebration of her son's birthday on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Accompanying the photos were lovely birthday messages from the mother to her son

Born in 2011, Jayden has just turned 10 years old

Shatta Wale's cousin turned lover, Magdalene Love Nunoo, is a happy woman today as her son celebrates his birthday.

Magdalene's son, Jayden, attained the milestone of 10 years on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, and she could not just keep calm.

Magdalene, who is popularly known as Magluv on social media, took to her Instagram page to share some fine photos of her boy.

Shatta Wale's lover magluv and her 10-year-old son Photo source: @magluv29

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The first set of photos had the mother and son posing in fine outfits. While Jayden wore a mauve-colored kaftan, his mother was in an orange and blue dress.

One of the photos had Jayden kissing his mother on her forehead as she squatted in front of him.

Sharing the photos, Magluv indicated it is a day she will never forget in her life.

"A day I will never forget￼￼ Today is my G￼’s birthday . Son, you’re the love of my life and the reason why I continue to wake up every day despite the challenges that would come my way. Please know that I love you so much and I’m immensely proud to be your mother. Happy birthday!"

Later, Magluv shared photos of Jayden standing alone with the caption:

"Happy birthday to the smartest, sweetest, and kindness 10-year old boy I know! May all of your dreams and wishes come true! Lots of love and kisses, from your mommy ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Source: Yen.com.gh