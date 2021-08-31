An excited grandmother became the star of the wedding as her grandson got married

The old lady took centre stage on the dancefloor show off some dance moves to Gyakie's Forever

A video of the old lady's show at the wedding has stirred heartwarming reactions

A grandmother who was so overjoyed with the news of her grandson's marriage has become the toast of guests at the wedding.

The excited old woman took to the dancefloor to show off her dance moves. And she did so with Gyakie's hit song, Forever.

In a video sighted on Instagram by YEN.com.gh, the grandmother was dressed in a 'kaba and slit' made from a colourful African print.

Jumping on the dancefloor, the old lady danced her heart out with the couple and others at the wedding grounds.

She seemed to understand the meaning of Gyakie's song and she made gestures that mimicked the lyrics.

Her dance got many people to fall in love with her grandson who was dancing in front of her going ahead to give her a hug.

She looked to be very excited and animated throughout the dance.

Reactions

The wedding-goers were not the only ones who got excited by the old lady's dance moves as a number of social media users have fallen in love with her too.

After seeing the video, many people expressed their happiness about it.

tz_nhanybae described the moment as beautiful:

"Aww this is so beautiful ."

djkonekt_official said it was interesting:

"interesting times ahead."

idalwilson was awed by the moment:

"Aww that's so nice."

yufanchange observed that:

"Mama is happy❤️❤️."

