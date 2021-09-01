The Minister for Justice and Attorney General has given his assurance to the newly-appointed Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, that he would be allowed to operate independently

Godfred Dame promised that he will not interfere with his work at all

According to him, he will give him all the support he needs to make his work easy

Dame promised not to stand in the way of the Special Prosecutor in the discharge of his duties to fight corruption and corruption-related issues.

He made this known when Kissi Agyebeng paid him a working visit at the Office of the Attorney General, on Tuesday, August, 31 2021.

I will not interfere with your work at all – Attorney General pledges to Kissi Agyebeng

“I pledge to you my intention not to interfere with your work and I will not do that at all. I recognize your independence and I will make sure all the help you require is given to you,” Dame said per a report filed by 3news.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor’s Act (Act 959) mandates the SP under section 3 (f) to co-operate and coordinate with the Attorney General and other competent authorities in Ghana and abroad in the performance of his work.

Unexplained accrued wealth to criminalized

Then Special Prosecutor-nominee, Kissi Agyebeng stated during his vetting that, he is prepared to go after government officials who have accrued unexplained wealth.

Lawyer Kissi Agyabeng said he expects all the wealth of these government officials to come from lawful sources that equally match their income level.

He said he would be looking out in respect of the sources of income for the persons involved.

Parliament approves Kissi Agyebeng

Parliament finally gave its approval for the nomination of Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng to occupy the position of Special Prosecutor.

The approval from parliament follows a unanimous recommendation by the Appointments Committee of Parliament a few minutes after the five-hour-long vetting of Agyebeng.

Per his approval, Kissi Agyebeng, who is a private legal practitioner, would be the second and youngest special prosecutor, replacing Martin Amidu.

