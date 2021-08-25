Eric Ebo Acquah is an author and founder of Blue Rose Limited

A Ghanaian business owner and author, Eric Ebo Acquah, has shared how he overcame challenges to become a successful businessman in the floral and affordable housing industries.

With his birth characterised by strange circumstances, he had a turbulent childhood but defied the odds.

According to Ebo Acquah, two years after his birth, he had not taken his first step coupled with delayed speech. As a result, his mother named him Jephthah as she believed he would triumph over the challenges.

Moving to Accra

Ebo Acquah recalls how he had to live alone at age 14 whilst in primary school and resorted to farming and rearing animals to cater for himself.

''But I never gave up,'' he told YouTuber Maame Sika. Life offered him another opportunity to change his fate when his sister invited him to live with her in Accra, where he attended secondary education.

Starting a floral business

Before he completed senior high school, he started visiting flower shops and soon discovered that he had a passion for it.

''I was 20 years. Before I completed SHS, I started vsisiting flower shops. I discovered that I had a passion for it. I designed the house I was living in, and after people saw it, they started giving me jobs to do. I started making money,'' he recalled.

''I started my business alone and decided to employ one guy. I made my first flower garden and started making pots ... I came out with my design and started employing people and as I gave people jobs it made me happy. That urged me on and I saw that their lives were being transformed and my life was also being transformed,'' said Ebo Acquah.

Through the business, Eric Ebo Acquah established contact with influential people living in affluent areas in society and soon he secured contracts to work on projects for the nation.

''I started taking government contracts on gardens on large scale. I did notable places in Accra; I did the Tetteh Quarshie Interchange, Liberation Road, Mallam-Kasoa Road, the Weija meter-long bridge and other places.''

''I've also worked with the Ministry Of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Education,'' he said.

Eric Ebo Acquah soon ventured into affordable housing to provide cost-effective homes for low-income earners.

After a career spanning over 30 years, the Ghanaian businessman has published a book titled A Man Born To Serve, adding to his portfolio a book that chronicles his journey to success.

