Manuel Antonio Vaz de Vega popped the big question shortly after Keula Nidreia Pereira Semedo had lost in the semis of the 200m T11

Semedo finished last in the heat at the National Stadium when Manuel rushed over to her before dropping on one knee

A visibly delighted Semedo immediately said as she flaunted her ring amid cheers and applause from her competitors

Keula Nidreia Pereira Semedo may have failed to qualify for the women's 200m T11 demos during the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

Semedo finished last in the heat at the National Stadium when Manuel rushed over to her to pop the big question. Photo: Twitter: ABC Sport.

However, her pain turned to happiness after her guide and fiancé Manuel Antonio Vaz de Vega popped the big question after she lost the race.

Daily Mail reports the emotional moment happened to the visually-impaired Cape Verde para-athlete in the semi-final of the 200m T11 as she came last in her heat.

And as she came to terms with her disappointing performance, Manuel asked for her hand in marriage straight after the race.

Semedo's guide rushed over to her at the National Stadium before dropping down to one knee to propose to her.

A visibly elated Semedo immediately said yes in a loving moment witnessed by her competitors and their guides.

She went on to flaunt her ring to the cameras amid cheers and applause before the newly engaged couple later embracing on the track.

Semedo had earlier told the official Olympics and Paralympics website she draws a lot of influence in her career from her guide.

According to Mail Online, the 32-year-old took up athletics when she was aged just 15 while in school.

She has previously won a number of accolades including the Medal of Sports Merit from her national government.

Olympian accepts coach's proposal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported how Argentine Tokyo Olympics participant Maria Belen Perez Maurice accepted a marriage proposal from her boyfriend and coach Lucas Guillermo Saucedo.

This was the second time Lucas Guillermo Saucedo was asking for Maria Belen Perez Maurice's hand in marriage.

Lucas unsuccessfully proposed to Maria back in 2010 during the World Fencing Championships in Paris, France.

At the time, Maria, who has been seeing Lucas for 17 years now turned down the proposal claiming she was too young for marriage.

