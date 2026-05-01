The Real Madrid squad’s reported stance on José Mourinho has emerged as the Portuguese coach continues to be linked with a return to the club.

Earlier this week, reports suggested that the 63-year-old, currently in charge of SL Benfica, could make a comeback to the Bernabéu, where he previously coached between 2010 and 2013.

During his first spell, Mourinho was among the most sought-after managers in Europe. He famously guided Madrid to the 2011/12 La Liga title, dethroning Pep Guardiola’s FC Barcelona side featuring Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernández and Andrés Iniesta, having also beaten the Catalan giants in the Copa del Rey final the previous year.

More than a decade after his departure, Mourinho’s standing has shifted somewhat, with spells at clubs such as AS Roma, Fenerbahçe SK and most recently Benfica.

With uncertainty surrounding current head coach Álvaro Arbeloa—as Madrid look set to finish a second consecutive season without silverware—The Athletic reports that club president Florentino Pérez favours Mourinho as the next manager of the 15-time European champions, although not everyone within the club shares that view.

Mourinho remains under contract at Benfica until June 2027, but his deal reportedly includes a €3 million release clause that can be activated up to 10 days before the end of the current season.

Dressing room reaction

Despite Pérez’s openness to a reunion, reports indicate that several players in the Real Madrid dressing room are not convinced.

According to Cadena SER journalist Gonzalo Álvarez, the general feeling among the squad is a preference for former Liverpool FC manager Jürgen Klopp to replace Arbeloa rather than Mourinho.

Álvarez said: “Mourinho is a ticking time bomb, and in a dressing room where some players act a certain way and others are selfish, a guy like him could come in and clash with them. And they know.

“Florentino knows that Klopp is the one who excites people, and he knows that if Mourinho comes, after just three weeks, all the noise surrounding Mourinho will make everyone forget a little about everything that has happened.”

Meanwhile, reports from Turkish media claim that Arda Güler is among the players who have reportedly spoken directly to club officials, expressing concerns over Mourinho’s approach and style of play.

Other candidates also admired by the club’s hierarchy include Mauricio Pochettino, Didier Deschamps and Lionel Scaloni.

Real Madrid are next in action away to RCD Espanyol on May 3.

Source: YEN.com.gh