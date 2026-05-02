Nurses at the Kwahu Nkwatia Government Hospital have allegedly staged a fake death of a patient to compel his family to settle outstanding medical bills

The family reportedly rushed to the facility in mourning, only to discover the patient was alive and the situation had been orchestrated

The incident has sparked confusion and debate over the conduct of both the hospital staff and the patient’s relatives

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A group of Ghanaian nurses at the Kwahu Nkwatia Government Hospital in the Eastern Region have allegedly faked a patient’s death to force his family to pay his outstanding medical bills.

According to a report sighted on GhanaWeb, the family, upon being informed of the death of their relative, immediately rushed to the hospital only to discover that it was a prank to get them to settle the bills.

Ghanaian nurses at the Kwahu Nkwatia Government Hospital allegedly fake a patient’s death to force his family to pay his outstanding medical bills. Photo credit Junior Asiama / 500px via Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The report indicated that the patient, identified as Ketekra, had been in the hospital for more than three weeks, receiving treatment.

During this period, his family reportedly abandoned him and refused to answer repeated phone calls from hospital staff, leaving the nurses to cover his expenses from their meagre salaries.

“Ketekra from Hweehwee in Kwahu has been sick for the past three weeks, and the hospital has been calling his family during this period, but they refused to come and assist him,” the report said.

“The nurse took responsibility for his bills, so they planned with the patient to prank the family. When the family heard that he had died, they mobilised themselves and came to the hospital in funeral attire to take the body. They were then asked to pay the medical bills before the body would be released. After settling the bills, they realised that he was not dead but alive,” it added.

Watch the X video below:

How nurses pranked patient’s death

Frustrated by this, the nurses allegedly orchestrated a plan with Ketekra to prank his relatives in order to get them to pay his bills.

The nurses then visited the patient’s family and informed them that their beloved relative had died.

Upon hearing this, the report further stated that the family broke down in tears, wailing over his death, and quickly rushed to the hospital in mourning attire to take custody of the body for burial.

However, when they arrived at the facility, they were asked to settle all the medical bills before the body would be handed over to them, which they agreed to.

After making the payment, the nurses then led them to Ketekra, who was alive and comfortably seated on his hospital bed, sipping malt.

The incident sparked confusion between the family and the nurses at the Kwahu Nkwatia Government Hospital.

In a video of the incident circulating on social media, a relative of the patient denied abandoning him at the hospital.

“We have never abandoned him here,” he said.

A Ghanaian woman allegedly snatches her daughter’s boyfriend. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Ghanaian woman snatches daughter’s boyfriend

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman, Mercy, had been accused of snatching a young man from her own daughter, sparking a heated family dispute.

The woman’s husband claims he caught her in a compromising situation with the man, while the daughter alleges her mother admitted to taking him.

Mercy, however, didn't deny the allegations and insisted she plans to marry the young man.

Source: YEN.com.gh