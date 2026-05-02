Former Ghana international Sam Ayew Yeboah is mourning the death of his wife, Sherri Yeboah, after a three-year battle with bone cancer in Texas

The former Liberty Professionals midfielder, who represented Ghana at CHAN 2019 and earned a Black Stars call-up, now faces a deeply personal loss

Ghanaians have since flooded social media with messages of condolence following confirmation of the sad news

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Former Ghana international and Liberty Professionals midfield icon, Sam Ayew Yeboah, is mourning the passing of his wife, Sherri Yeboah, following a prolonged illness.

According to reports, Sherri Yeboah died in Texas in the United States after a three-year battle with bone cancer.

Sam Ayew Yeboah:, a former Black Stars player, loses his wife, Sherri. Photo credit: Sam Ayew Yeboah/LindkedIn & Gary Al-Smith - Journalist/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Her death has come as a devastating blow to the former midfielder, who is now grappling with the loss of a close family member.

Yeboah, who enjoyed a notable career with Liberty Professionals, is fondly remembered for his contribution to Ghana’s national team.

He was part of the squad that secured a silver medal at the inaugural African Nations Championship 2019 (CHAN) and also earned a call-up to the senior national team, the Black Stars, in 2008.

The former midfielder’s achievements on the pitch have earned him admiration within Ghana’s football circles, making news of his personal loss particularly saddening to fans and colleagues alike.

While details about his private life have largely remained out of the public eye, it is understood that Yeboah married Sherri, several years ago, and the couple maintained a relatively low profile throughout their marriage.

Respected Ghanaian sports journalist Gary Al-Smith, who is also Regional Lead at Sporty Group, confirmed the development.

"Sad news for Sam Ayew Yeboah. Former Liberty Professionals midfield icon Sam Ayew Yeboah is mourning the loss of his wife, Sherri Yeboah, who passed away in Texas after a three-year battle with bone cancer.

Yeboah, remembered for helping Ghana win silver at the inaugural CHAN in 2019 and earning a senior national team call-up in 2008, now faces this personal tragedy," he wrote.

Read Gary's Facebook post below:

Ghanaians mourn with Sam Ayew Yeboah

Following the report by Gary, some Ghanaians thronged the comment section to share their messages of condolence with Sam Ayew Yeboah and his family for their loss.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Anthony T K Nelson said:

"I'm sorry for his sad moment. May God of Good replenish the lost space....Condolences to the bereaved ones.."

@Endtym Drah also said:

"Osteosarcomas. Hmmmmmm. May her soul rest in peace."

@Jacob Nyarko Ampomah commented:

"May her soul rest in peace."

@Vincent Jay Jay also commented:

"May her soul rest in peace."

Edwin Gyimah makes a passionate plea to the Ghanaians after getting his house back. Photo credit:@Auntie Naa

Source: Facebook

Edwin Gyimah appeals for job

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a former Black Stars defender, Edwin Gyimah, had triggered reactions with his latest commentary after getting his house back.

This comes after he opened up about his desire to get a job so he could earn a decent income and resume his responsibilities.

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared their opinions on the discourse made by Edwin Gyimah.

Source: YEN.com.gh