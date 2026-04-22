An old footage of Kubala King, also known as King Atehene, has surfaced online, sparking widespread reactions and renewed conversations about his past life and identity transformation

In the video, King Atehene displays remarkable, world-class opera talent that once earned him recognition within Ghana’s music circles as a promising yet gifted performer

The resurfaced clip has raised questions about what changed in his career journey, as the self-styled spiritualist has now been deported from Scotland back to Ghana

An old video of self-styled spiritualist Kubala King, known in private life as King Kofi Offeh, has surfaced online following his reported deportation from Scotland to Ghana, his home country.

Old footage of Kubala King, also known as King Atehene, showcasing his once-celebrated opera talent, surfaces online. Image credit: Sky News, WithAlvin/X

Source: UGC

The video, sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X platform account of WithAlvin, shows a younger Kofi Offeh singing a Christmas song while cooking, stressing a different phase of his life before his Kubala Kingdom saga.

The resurfaced footage has reignited conversations about his past, with some social media users revisiting claims that he was once a well-known opera singer before his transformation into the self-proclaimed “King of Kubala.”

According to commentary shared by WithAlvin, Kofi Offeh was previously recognised in Ghana’s music circles as a talented opera performer known as Kofi Nino, celebrated for his strong and soulful vocal ability.

“Once known for his powerful opera performances, Kofi transformed his life’s stage into a throne, proclaiming himself the King of Kubala in a remarkable journey from music to monarchy,” WithAlvin noted.

“So what went wrong or what changed? Could mental health be the culprit here?” WithAlvin added.

Watch as the young Kabula King showed off his opera skills in the X video below.

Peeps react to Kubala King’s old video

Netizens have flooded the comment section, sharing their takes on the return of the Ghanaian man.

@Nanaezze shared:

"Oh, Kubala abr3."

@nkotei wrote:

"How can an opera singer go to live in the bushes? Wrong use of talent... he could have been making big moves... but succumbing to his flesh is his downfall."

@feelkinki shared:

"He was my mate at Valley View Uni."

@Berto_lees commented:

"Life eh."

@BlakkCotton added:

"He’s always been a [Expletive]. Just that People didn’t notice."

@_naasei1 wrote:

"Mental health."

King Atehene of the Kingdom of Kubala arrives in Accra on April 21, 2026, after being deported from Scotland. Photo source: @kubala_kingdom, @kofitv_live

Source: Instagram

Atehene: King of Kubala arrives in Ghana

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian man, Kofi Offeh, who dubbed himself King Atehene and was arrested in Scotland over immigration offences, has been deported.

Offeh, known as the King of Kubala, the self-proclaimed monarch of a tribe he set up in a Scottish forest, arrived in Ghana on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

King Atehene caught the public's attention when the BBC reported that he and one other person, an American woman, were arrested for occupying a forest in Jedburgh.

Source: YEN.com.gh