Wisdom Tetteh has been arrested for the murder of missing Ghanaian car dealer Theophilus Ashitey

The victim was last seen at the suspect's residence before going missing, and Wisdom Tetteh fled to Togo after the incident

Ghanaians on social media who saw the post on Wisdom Tetteh's arrest shared their varied thoughts on the matter

Wisdom Tetteh, a suspect in a case where a Ghanaian car dealer went missing, has been arrested and has confessed to taking the life of the victim.

Theophilus Ashitey, a young Ghanaian man, went missing after leaving his home in Oyibi, Greater Accra Region, to meet a potential car buyer on April 6, 2026.

Police arrest Wisdom Tetteh, the suspect in the disappearance of Theophilus Ashitey. Photo credit: Ameyaw Debrah

Source: Facebook

According to the police, the report indicated that the 27-year-old went to meet one Wisdom Tetteh to accompany him so they could sell the car.

Wisdom Tetteh disappeared after Theophilus Tetteh went missing and was suspected of having fled to Togo. Meanwhile, preliminary investigations showed that the victim was last seen at the suspect’s residence at Saasabi, where he had been invited to meet the said buyer.

Further intelligence led officers back to the suspect’s residence on April 10, 2026, where suspected bloodstains were discovered.

The scene was subsequently processed by the National Crime Scene Management Team with support from the Anti-Armed Robbery Unit of the CID Headquarters.

A Facebook post on Crime Check Ghana stated that Wisdom Tetteh had been arrested and confessed to killing Theophilus.

"Wisdom has confessed to killing Theophilus and burnt his body in a different car in a bush around the University of Ghana, Legon."

The police is yet to release further details about how the killing took place. They say investigations are ongoing.

Source: YEN.com.gh