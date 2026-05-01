Man Who Got Arsenal vs Atletico Scores Right Predicts Outcome of Next Games

A man has triggered reactions with his prediction of specific fixtures of Arsenal’s remaining games

In a post on April 26, the young man stated that Arsenal will not win any of the three fixtures, including Atletico Madrid, Fulham, and West Ham

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the post have shared their opinions on the predictions made by the young man

A young man has raised eyebrows on social media with his latest prediction on the next three fixtures of Arsenal FC.

This comes after the man, identified on X as DanisMCFC, made headlines after he correctly predicted the scoreline of the UEFA Champions League first-leg semi-final game between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal.

A forecaster predicts the outcome of Arsenal’s next three games Photo source: GLYN KIRK, Angel Martinez / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In an X post on April 26, 2026, the young man, who claimed to have seen the future of Arsenal, shared a post predicting the three matches the North London club will play.

Following Arsenal’s drawn game with Atletico Madrid at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium, the man predicted that the next Premier League game the Gunners will play against Fulham FC will end in a 1–0 defeat.

He then went on to predict that the second-leg UEFA Champions League fixture between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium will end in a 2–1 defeat to the English club.

The final prediction from the X user was a Premier League fixture between Arsenal and West Ham.

For that game, he predicted that the game would end in a 1–1 draw.

Amadu, a popular forecaster, went viral after predicting the outcome of the first leg between PSG and Bayern Munich. Photo source: Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, UEFA Champions League

Source: Facebook

The predictions of the X user, should they come true, would spell doom for Arsenal as it means the North London club would exit the UEFA Champions League and drop points in its quest to win the Premier League title.

At the time of writing the report, the post by the X user had generated massive reactions.

Below is the X post:

Reactions to prediction on Arsenal games

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post have shared varied opinions on the prediction made by the young man, with some lashing out at him, saying the predictions will not materialise.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

@itsmyopinion93 stated:

“Future has been harsh on you, doesn’t it?”

@Imfrizi opined:

“Seriously it's City fans under pressure everywhere. They are from the future… the future itself is being accused.”

@Repe_Luv added:

“Arsenal will play both games AWAY?”

@Davidtherap added:

“You can't include the match stats from your future point of view. Players who scored, you missed the Newcastle future things.”

@Inspiratio85385 stated:

“The league is already in your hands, you don’t need another team to do you a favour against Arsenal.”

@kwb14088 said:

“If we don’t get 3 points from Fulham I’d be conflicted, I’d even want us to win against West Ham.”

@lekuso21st wrote:

“Guess not all futures are bright. We’ve seen yours now.”

Prophet predicts Premier League winner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the founder of Lord Grace Provinces delivered a message during a church service, weighing in on the ongoing battle between Arsenal and Manchester City.

According to him, Man City are expected to drop points before the season ends, a development he believes could open the door for Arsenal.

He told his congregation a statement that drew reactions from those present.

Source: YEN.com.gh