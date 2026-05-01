75-Year-Old Man Arrested for Attempt to Smuggle an Illegal Substance Into London
A 75-year-old Nigerian man, identified as Emeka, has been arrested after being found in possession of a suspected illegal substance while preparing to travel to London.
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Emeka was intercepted after security personnel flagged his travelling bag for further inspection. During routine checks, officers detected a suspicious item, prompting them to separate him for closer examination.
Following standard security procedures, the contents of the bag were thoroughly examined and later confirmed to be an illegal substance.
Emeka was immediately questioned at the scene. He explained that the bag was handed over to him by another individual, with instructions to deliver it in London. According to his account, he was told to contact the person upon arrival to receive further details on where to hand over the luggage.
He further maintained that he had no knowledge of the contents of the bag.
The incident has since gained wide attention online after a video surfaced, sparking public discussion on the matter.
Security authorities have taken Emeka into custody, and investigations are ongoing as the case moves toward possible prosecution.
Watch the Instagram video below.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh