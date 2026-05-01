A 75-year-old Nigerian man, identified as Emeka, has been arrested after being found in possession of a suspected illegal substance while preparing to travel to London.

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Airport officials intercept an old man attempting to smuggle illegal substance to London. Image credit: Shutterstock, updateking_/Instagram.

Source: UGC

Emeka was intercepted after security personnel flagged his travelling bag for further inspection. During routine checks, officers detected a suspicious item, prompting them to separate him for closer examination.

Following standard security procedures, the contents of the bag were thoroughly examined and later confirmed to be an illegal substance.

Emeka was immediately questioned at the scene. He explained that the bag was handed over to him by another individual, with instructions to deliver it in London. According to his account, he was told to contact the person upon arrival to receive further details on where to hand over the luggage.

He further maintained that he had no knowledge of the contents of the bag.

The incident has since gained wide attention online after a video surfaced, sparking public discussion on the matter.

Security authorities have taken Emeka into custody, and investigations are ongoing as the case moves toward possible prosecution.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Source: YEN.com.gh