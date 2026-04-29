US Re-Vets Ghanaians & Other Migrants Granted Green Cards, Visas Under Biden

The US has left many migrants in the country puzzled in the wake of a recent announcement on its plan

This comes after the USCIS announced that it was re-vetting migrants who received immigration benefits under Joe Biden

Netizens who took to the comments section of the post have shared their views on the disclosure made by the US

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The United States has reiterated its seriousness in ensuring that migrants in the country do not have questionable character traits that could undermine national security.

In this vein, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has made an announcement concerning persons who were issued immigration benefits in the country.

The US, under Donald Trump, announces to move to re-vet immigrants who benefited under Biden. Photo credit: @Tasos Katopodis, Antranik Tavitian/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to USCIS, in a Facebook post on April 20, it is re-examining cases of individuals who were granted immigration benefits under former US President Joe Biden.

The agency concluded by cautioning migrants to be on the lookout in the wake of its initiative.

“Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump, Secretary Markwayne Mullin, and USCIS Director Joseph B. Edlow, we are re-vetting cases for people who were granted immigration benefits during the Biden administration, when there was limited vetting. There is vetting now, so be prepared to face the consequences.”

The statement affects migrants who received various benefits under the previous Joe Biden administration, including Green Cards (Permanent Residency), Work Authorisation (EAD), visas, asylum/refugee protection, U.S. citizenship (naturalisation), and Temporary Protected Status (TPS), all of which are being reviewed.

At the time of writing, the post had received over 1,000 likes and 500 comments.

The US Embassy issues a warning to Ghana regarding dos and don'ts when travelling to the country.

Source: Getty Images

At the time of writing, the post had received over 1,000 likes and 500 comments.

Below is the Facebook post:

Reactions to the re-vetting of migrants by US

Social media users who took to the comments section shared mixed reactions to the decision by the US government on re-vetting visas and green cards.

Nji Costy Costa said:

“Re-vetting means they have already been vetted, or am I wrong?”

Dominic Todarello explained:

“Re-vetting means they are being properly vetted again, not just marked as vetted. They are showing as ‘vetted’ in the system, but they are being reviewed again to ensure everything was done correctly.”

Jill Bussey stated:

“They were already vetted. Biometrics were collected, background checks were done, and in some cases, Requests for Evidence were issued to ensure applications were complete according to policy. USCIS now has over 12 million applications pending. What is being done to ensure timely processing of these cases? People and businesses have spent time and resources preparing applications and deserve timely responses.

Onward Immigration added:

“USCIS sharing a Breitbart article. Wait until you see what we’re going to attach for country conditions now!”

Ghana excluded from travel with $15k visa bond

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana had been excluded from the US travel ban expansion by President Donald Trump, while over 30 other countries face stiffer visa restrictions.

Travellers from Nigeria, Togo, and other countries will now pay a $15,000 bond to obtain a US visa.

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, assured Ghanaians of the government’s commitment to pursuing beneficial foreign policies.

Source: YEN.com.gh