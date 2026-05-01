Ghanaian media personality Doreen Avio was appointed as the Public Relations Officer for the Ghana Music Awards UK on April 30, 2026

The appointment came at a landmark moment for the scheme, which is marking its 10th anniversary of celebrating Ghanaian music and culture on the global stage

Avio, a Multimedia Group broadcaster, expressed excitement about the role, pledging to bring her experience and passion to grow the GMA UK brand

Doreen Avio of the Multimedia Group has sparked excitement on social media after announcing her appointment to a new role.

Doreen Avio is appointed as the Public Relations Officer for the Ghana Music Awards UK scheme ahead of its 10th anniversary. Image credit: DoreenAvio

Source: Facebook

The Ghana Music Awards UK announced that Avio had been chosen to be the scheme’s Public Relations Officer (PRO).

The appointment came at a crucial time for the scheme as it marked its 10th anniversary in existence.

GMA UK announced the development in a statement shared on Facebook on Thursday, April 30.

“She's here and she means business! GMA UK is thrilled to welcome Doreen Avio as our new Public Relations Officer. Our voice just got even louder!” the statement read.

In her new role, Avio is expected to lead and strengthen the communication strategy for the burgeoning awards scheme, deepen audience engagement, and amplify its global visibility across the UK and other key markets.

The Facebook post shared by GMA UK announcing Doreen Avio’s new role is below.

Doreen Avio reacts to GMA UK appointment

On Friday, May 1, Doreen Avio reacted to the news of her appointment to work as the PRO for the Ghana Music Awards UK.

The Multimedia Group broadcaster released a statement highlighting her excitement to take on the new position and her expectations of handling her duties to the best of her ability.

"I’m really grateful and excited to step into the role of Public Relations Officer for Ghana Music Awards UK. It means a lot to be trusted with this responsibility, especially at such an important time. 2026 marks 10 years of celebrating Ghanaian music and culture on the global stage, and I’m proud to be part of this moment.

"I’m ready to put in the work and bring my wealth of experience, passion, and ideas to help grow the brand and support its continued success," she wrote.

The Facebook post shared by Doreen Avio is below.

Doreen Avio is a Ghanaian entertainment journalist, radio and television host and events MC with the Multimedia Group in Accra.

She has hosted flagship shows and major events, including Miss Ghana Diaries, MTN Music Festival, Ghana Party In The Park (UK), and Red Carpet Host at the Ghana Music Awards UK. She holds a Master of Arts in Brands and Communications Management at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

Avio has won awards, including the Best Achiever in Media (Radio) award at the Feminine Ghana Achievers Awards and the Female on Air Personality of the year at the Moreklue All Youth Africa Awards (MAYA). She hosts the Doreen Avio Show on Joy Prime and Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM.

Popular media personality Serwaa Amihere is named as an ambassador for the Mental Health Authority's Purple Month campaign. Image credit: @Serwaa_Amihere

Source: Instagram

Serwaa Amihere named NHA ambassador

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that popular journalist and lawyer, Serwaa Amihere, was named as an ambassador by the Mental Health Authority (MHA).

Serwaa was chosen by the agency to aid in promoting mental health for its Purple Month campaign in May 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh