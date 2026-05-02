Ashanti Festival 2026 climaxed in style as politicians, entertainers, and cultural figures storm the runway at a vibrant fashion show in Asokwa

Dr Frank Amoakohene, MPs, and Kumawood stars stole the spotlight as AshantiFest blended politics, culture, and fashion in a colourful display

Viral runway moments from AshantiFest 2026 spark widespread reactions as Ghanaian leaders and celebrities showcase unity and creativity on stage

The 2026 Ashanti Festival, also known as AshantiFest, was climaxed with an enthralling fashion show on Friday, May 1, 2026, at the newly refurbished Asokwa Interchange Gardens.

The well-patronised event witnessed a colourful blend of politics, culture, and entertainment, as prominent Ghanaian figures took to the runway in a surprising fashion showcase.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, Wayoosi, NDC MP for Sunyani East shine on the runway to climax the 2026 Ashanti Festival. Photo credit: Daily Graphic/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Dr Frank Amoakohene, the Ashanti Regional Minister, stole the spotlight as he confidently walked the runway in style, setting the tone for the evening’s festivities.

He was joined by Seid Mubarak, the Member of Parliament for Sunyani East on the ticket of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), who also made a stylish appearance on the catwalk.

Akwasi Gyamfi Onyina-Acheampong, the Member of Parliament for Kwabre East representing the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), added to the excitement as he graced the runway.

The entertainment industry was equally represented, with Kumawood actor Joseph Nana Osei Kofi, popularly known as Wayoosi, and others delighting the audience with their runway appearances.

The fashion segment of the Ashanti Festival 2026 drew cheers and applause from attendees, as the event celebrated unity and creativity across different sectors.

A video of the entertaining event shared on Facebook by the Daily Graphic shows the Ghanaian politicians and Kumawood actors creating a memorable night out experience.

Watch the Facebook video of Dr Amoakohene walking the run walk in style:

Watch the Facebook video of Sunyani East MP walk the runaway:

What is Ashanti Festival?

The AshantiFest is an annual, multi-sectoral 15-day festival launched in 2025 to showcase the cultural, economic, and tourism potential of Ghana’s Ashanti Region.

Initiated by Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene, it features activities such as street art festivals, clean-up exercises, boxing, fashion shows, and trade exhibitions, and is heavily sponsored by MTN Ghana.

This year’s festival is themed “Our Stories, Our History, Our Culture.”

Watch the Facebook video of the Kwabre East MP walking the runaway at Ashanti Festiavl fashion show:

Watch the Facebook video of Wayoosi walking the runaway below:

Ashanti Fest fashion show sparks reactions

A video of the fashion show, which has gone viral on social media, has sparked reactions from a section of the Ghanaian public.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Ann Dela said:

"He is advancing his celebrity status rather than a government official."

@Ann Dela also said:

"He is advancing his celebrity status rather than a government official."

@Avaga Maxwell commented:

"He was seriously searching and digging for pockets on his trousers but the designer said ‘hey no way’ Good show by the Minister though."

@Nana Akua Badu also commented

"Only in Kumasi. Proudly Asante."

@Richmond Kweku Tanaka wrote:

"If Npp has done this for the past anka you go see bashing....so what has this got to do with governing? Agor) nkoaa."

SHS students in Kumasi paint murals at the Asokwa Interchange during the 2026 AshantiFest. Photo credit: @DrAmoakohene

Source: Facebook

SHS students paint murals on Asokwa Interchange

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that some students from various senior high schools in Kumasi painted and drew murals at the Asokwa Interchange to beautify the structure and surrounding streets.

The initiative forms part of activities for the annual Ashanti Festival, which is spearheaded by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene.

Some of the second-cycle institutions that were involved in the art exhibition include Gyaaman Pensan SHS and Kumasi Anglican SHS (KASS), among others.

Source: YEN.com.gh