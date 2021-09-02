Ghana has an array of male stars who are aging gracefully and looking finer in their 40s

The likes of Reggie Rockstone, Sammy Kuffour, Okyeame Kwame, Chris Attoh come to mind whenever such a topic pops up

YEN.com.gh has compiled our list of 10 handsome Ghanaian stars in their 40s

Ghana is blessed with many stars scattered across all the spheres of life. From sports, music, film, to other show business areas, there is an abundance of stars.

Many of these stars have been gracing us with their good looks day-in-day-out that we forget that they may be getting old.

Today, YEN.com.gh focuses on male stars who are still looking good in their 40s.

1. Joseph Van Vicker:

The award-winning actor was born August 1, 1977. This means he turned 44 years old about four weeks ago even though he may look younger in appearance.

2. Sammy Kuffuor:

Legendary Bayern Munich and Ghana defender, Samuel Osei Kufuor, turned 45 years old on September 3, 2021, but he still has the looks of a younger person.

His style, swag, and stature have always come together to make him look fesh.

3. Majid Michel:

The actor-turned-pastor has always had the image of a fine boy in the Ghanaian movie industry and he has grown with it.

He is 40 years old and will be 41 on September 22 but he still has the aura of freshness.

4. Okyeame Kwame:

Celebrated rapper Kwame Nsiah-Apau, popularly known as Okyeame Kwame, may still look young but he is not a small boy.

Born on April 17, 1976, the rapper who is also a fitness enthusiast is 45 years old.

5. Fiifi Coleman:

The actor and media personality likes to change his appearance once in while but he looks good all the time.

And it is even difficult to believe that he is 44 years old. He was born on March 9, 1977.

6. Adjetey Anang:

Actor Adjetey Anang was born on July 8, 1973. He is 48 years old even though he likes younger.

7. Chris Attoh:

The actor and TV personality has been one of the fine-looking entertainers of his time and he continues to age in fineness.

Born on May 17, 1979, Attoh is 42 years old.

8. Stephen Appiah:

Former Black Stars captain Stephen looks good anytime he steps out and it makes us forget that he is over 40 years old. He was born on December 24, 1980.

9. Jon Germain:

Media personality Jon Germain is so fine that you could mistake him for a 20-something-year-old.

But he is actually 47 years old. He was born on July 25, 1974.

10. Reggie Rockstone:

Hiplife Grandpapa Reggie Rockstone rolls with many young artistes like they are his mates but he could actually father many of them.

Born on April 11, 1964, Reggie is 57 years old even though he has all the good looks.

Beautiful female stars in their 40s

Meanwhile, there are a number of female celebrities who are defying age and looking prettier by the day.

Nana Ama McBrown, Nana Aba ANmaoh, Joselyn Dumas, Mzbel, Klasoume Sinare are some of the names which come to mind.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of the most beautiful female celebrities who are 40 and above.

