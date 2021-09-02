Reverend Obofour has surprised his wife Bofowaa with a brass band performance on her birthday

The man of God got a brass band to show some love to his wife in the early hours of the day

The wife of the popular pastor is a year older today, September 2, 2021

Wife of Reverend Obofour, Ciara Antwi known popularly as Bofowaa, is a year older today, September 2, 2021, and has been celebrated by many people.

Among the very first people to celebrate the woman of God was her husband, Reverend Obofour who got a brass band to serenade her with music.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Reverend Obofour was seen standing inside his plush home as he enjoyed the music from the band.

Source: Instagram

The founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel was seen beaming with smiles as he exclaimed: "A queen is born today".

He then switched cameras to show the many guests who had come to his home in the early hours of the day to celebrate his wife.

Mrs Ciara Antwi turned 34 years old today and in celebration, the pastor's wife released some stunning photos.

The photos show Obofowaa dressed in fine and colourful kente while looking like a queen.

In the first photo, Obofowaa was seen smiling in the queenly regalia. She captioned it: "A queen is born today , The kind of Queen that knows her crown isn’t on her head ,but in her soul. Thank you lord, I am grateful."

