A photo of musician Stonebwoy as a primary school pupil has popped up online

He is seen wearing the common school uniform worn by all school children in Ghana back then

Stonebwoy appeared to be singing when the photo was taken

His style, dressing, and demeanour in the photo prove that he has always been a music star

A photo of Ghanaian Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, in primary school has surfaced on the internet.

He is seen rocking the former uniform yellow and brown uniform commonly called ‘kokonte’ uniform.

That uniform was worn by all schools in Ghana until the private schools brought up their own unforms.

Currently, only government school students wear that as a uniform.

A confident Stoebwoy is seen with a bandana tied around his head with a friend by him. The setting looks like an entertainment show where he was singing.

His dressing and behaviour show that he had always been the classy BHIM boss he is. The photo also proves that Stonebwoy has style.

Fixing wig for female fan

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy was in the news recently when he fixed a female fan's fallen wig for her.

He impressed his fans so much with his kind gesture.

He was busily performing on stage when the lady caught his attention as she was trying to guard her wig from falling.

Stonebwoy is seen in the video quickly hopping to where the lady stood with the teaming crowd to help her fix the wig.

Childhood photo of Stonebwoy's wife like daughter

Also trending is a childhood photo of Stonebwoy's wife, Louisa, looking just like their daughter, Jidula.

The photo was included in a compilation of videos Louisa shared on Instagram to reflect on the past.

The very first photo had a little Louisa standing quietly with her forefinger supporting her chin. One would have to look at the photo twice or more to be sure that it is not Jidula but rather Stonebwoy’s wife.

Source: Yen.com.gh