It was a hearty moment when Ajagurajah and his bitter social media rival Osebo the Zaraman recently met

The religious figure and social media sensation cracked jokes with the fashionista as he tried on his new shoe

A video of their conversation, which has popped up online, excited scores of fans who follow their back-to-back social media banter

Ghanaian fashionista Osebo the Zaraman recently welcomed Ajagurajah to his boutique at North Kaneshie in Accra.

Ajagurajah gets new shoes from Osebo, the Zaraman's boutique.

The two viral stars have been at it on social media for several months as they try to battle it out for fashion supremacy.

Osebo the Zaraman is known as a fashion tastemaker well-versed in styling. Yet, Ajagurajah, who runs his spiritual center and commands a huge social media fanbase, is bent on challenging him, spiralling into a hilarious social media banter.

Ajagurajah was elated when he recently visited his competitor. The controversial online sensation tried on a few shoes from Osebo's swanky collections.

The fashionista patiently knelt down and styled Ajagurajah as he looked for his best fit. Osebo shared the video of his moments with Ajagurajah on social media.

Scores of fans thronged the comments section to express their admiration for Osebo and Ajagurajah.

Ajagurajah cracks jokes at Osebo's boutique

While trying on the shoes, Ajagurajah shared some jokes and emphasised the need to consider wearing authentic shoes.

He referenced the Bible character Moses and his holy encounter in which God instructed him to take off his shoes.

According to Ajagurajah, God instructed Moses to take off the shoes because he was wearing fake shoes.

"There are some shoes you don't take to certain places. Moses' shoes were not good. Moses was someone who used to wear fake shoes. The kind of shoes you wear can turn God against you."

Osebo the Zaraman couldn't hide his laughter as Ajagurajah cracked jokes at his boutique.

Ajagurajah and Osebo the Zaraman's meeting stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Osebo the Zaraman and Ajagurajah's recent heartwarming meetup.

babyboyadomako reacted:

"So please oo I traveled 🧳 small just wanted to know who won the match afterwards 😂😂."

AkuaBa_Shooter noted:

"I always say Ajaguraja is the best person aside SHATTA wale to promote a friend's business."

heleys remarked:

"Yes am so happy to see them like this God bless you all,am so happy in my heart."

bbeugene94 wrote:

"They will finish and beef .love them all .God bless them."

Kwaku Gyamfi said:

"Watching this man is pure entertainment,never a dull moment! He’s so naturally hilarious, he’s turned beefing into a live comedy show. I’ve officially deactivated my Netflix account bcos of AJAGURAJAH."

Osebo the Zaraman meets Jim Iyke

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Osebo the Zaraman had reconnected with Nollywood actor Jim Iyke, who came to his boutique with Prophet Brian Amoateng.

Jim Iyke and the prophet had been invited to John Dramani Mahama's inauguration dinner and were shopping for an outfit.

In their interaction, Jim Iyke admitted to the frustrations of owning over 200 pairs of shoes. Osebo interjected, stating that he owned more, 640 pairs to be precise.

