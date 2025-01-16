Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has agreed to join Real Madrid, according to concrete reports from Spain

The 26-year-old has been a long-term target for Los Blancos, and multiple reports indicate he has said 'Yes'

Meanwhile, the Reds have also lined up potential replacements for Alexander-Arnold, with Joshua Kimmich on the list

Trent Alexander-Arnold appears set to make a stunning move to Real Madrid, with reports suggesting the English full-back has agreed to join Los Blancos.

Known for his exceptional passing range and creativity from defence, Alexander-Arnold has long been on the radar of Madrid, who are eager to bolster their backline.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to join Real Madrid in the summer after reportedly saying 'Yes' to the club. Photo by Paul Ellis.

Source: Getty Images

The 26-year-old's current deal with Liverpool expires at the end of the season, and negotiations for an extension have yet to yield positive results.

Despite the uncertainty, the Reds have remained steadfast in their efforts to keep their academy graduate, rejecting Madrid’s initial advances during the January transfer window.

Addressing the speculation earlier this month, Liverpool manager Arne Slot emphasised Trent's commitment to the team. He remarked, as quoted by the :

"He's fully committed to us, and he will play on Sunday, if they [the medical staff] don't tell me he's sick, but I don't expect them to!

"I can tell you that he's playing on Sunday – and hopefully, he brings the same performances as he brought in for the last half-year.

"I see him on the training ground every day working his legs off."

Trent Alexander-Arnold agrees to join Real Madrid

Despite Liverpool’s stance, reports from Spain, including confirmation from Relevo, indicate that the dynamic defender will become a free agent in the summer and join the Santiago Bernabeu outfit.

Renowned journalist Josep Pedrerol, close to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, added credibility to the claims, stating, as cited by Football Transfer:

“Alexander-Arnold has closed an agreement to join Real Madrid in June. There are still some minor details, but if nothing happens, he will play for Real Madrid next season and will arrive on a free transfer.”

Why Real Madrid need Trent Alexander-Arnold?

The urgency surrounding Alexander-Arnold's potential signing stems from Real Madrid's defensive issues.

Dani Carvajal’s extended injury layoff has forced Lucas Vázquez into a makeshift role at right-back.

While Vázquez has performed admirably, his limitations in critical moments have highlighted the need for a long-term solution.

Trent’s move would bring a transformative presence to Madrid’s defensive setup.

His ability to dictate play from deep positions, combined with his pinpoint crosses and progressive passes, aligns perfectly with the tactical demands of Carlo Ancelotti’s system.

With the added advantage of versatility—playing in both traditional defensive and inverted full-back roles—Alexander-Arnold would provide a seamless blend of defensive stability and attacking innovation.

The potential addition of Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich, another reported target, could further revolutionise their full-back positions.

Meanwhile, reports from The Rousing Kop suggest that Liverpool remain hopeful of reaching an agreement with their star defender.

The clock is ticking, and as the season unfolds, the football world watches closely to see whether Alexander-Arnold will trade Liverpool's famous red for Madrid's iconic white.

Trent parties with Bellingham

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted that Trent Alexander-Arnold was spotted enjoying a summer getaway with a Real Madrid star in the United States.

The Liverpool right-back was seen partying alongside Jude Bellingham as the pair took time off after narrowly missing out on victory at Euro 2024.

Source: YEN.com.gh