UCC: 5 things to know about Ghana's number 1 university

Cape Coast -The University of Cape Coast in the Central region has recently been ranked as the number one university in Ghana and also the best in West Africa.

The school which has gained other names to its self like the University of Competitive Choice, as well as the University of Constant Confusion, is known for some very important things.

1. The most feared cost: Communication skill

Communication Skills is a university-required course that all fresh students in their first year take per their academic requirement.

The scare around this particular course is so much so that, even though it is not difficult, the fear of failing that course alone will make you fail.

If Comm skills do not scare you in UCC then, the school this not pass through you.

2. First female Vice-Chancellor

The University of Cape Coast is the only and first university so far to have a female occupy the biggest office in the institution in the school.

Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang is the only female in the history of the school and Ghana to be the Vice-Chancellor of a University.

Her good works during her tenure as the VC of UCC earned her the position of Ghana's Minister of Education in President John Dramani Mahama's administration.

3. Halls of Residence

UCC has six traditional halls of residence.

These three each at both the new and old sites of the school. At the old site, is the Premier hall, Oguaa Hall with its residents referred to Monkeys, The all-female Hall known as Adehye with its residents referred to as Royals, and then the Atlantic hall with its residents known as the Mariners.

At the new site is the all-male hall of residence, the Casely Hayford hall. The Valco hall and the new hall, Kwame Nkrumah hall.

4. Popular structures

The University of Cape Coast can boast of some buildings and structures that make it stand out from the various institution. Just like the University of Ghana has the Balme Library, UCC has the Sam Jonah library. The four-story building houses the ICT laboratory, a resource center for the blind, and also for books.

Another prominent structure in the school is the Faculty of Science building with various lecture theatres.

The Faculty of Education has such a huge edifice fully equipped with ultra-modern equipment to facilitate teaching and learning.

5. Babadie roundabout

Ever been to UCC and not heard about the babadie roundabout, then you probably quit within months.

The Babadie roundabout is a popular roundabout some few meters away from the main gate of the school, with linking roads to the new site, old site, science book as well as the main entrance.

There is a statue in the middle of the roundabout reading a rook with a lamp hovering over his head.

UCC ranks No 1 university in Ghana

The University of Cape Coast has over the years been known as one of the tertiary institutions in the country that has produced a lot of good students.

According to a recent publication by 3News.com, the University of Cape Coast, (UCC) has been ranked the number one University in Ghana.

This is according to the 2022 Times Higher Education annual rankings.

The report noted that for a university to be ranked in the World University Rankings, it must have published at least 1,000 papers in reputable publications within a five-year period.

