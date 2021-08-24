10 of the best OTT platforms and apps in the world in 2021

The media and entertainment industry is growing worldwide. Millions of people watch online movies and entertainment content globally. This has hit the hardest in the media and entertainment industry as the worldwide OTT streaming market is steadily rising. Below are some of the best OTT platforms that will inspire you to launch your own.

Full frame shot of abstract pattern. Photo: pexels.com, @Sabrina Gelbart (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is OTT platform? Also known as Over-The-Top platforms are the content providers growing exponentially as more people switch to online channels for entertainment. Around 50 million households across the world, today have OTT.

What is an example of OTT?

Here are some examples of popular OTT service providers and platforms that use OTT streaming technology.

Netflix

Amazon Prime Video

Hotstar

Disney+

Apple TV+

Hulu

SonyLiv

HBO Max

Top OTT platforms in the world

What are the common OTT advertising platforms? Some of the best platforms in the world include:

1. Wowza

Wowza streaming engine. Photo: @wowza streaming system

Source: Facebook

It is one of the OTT providers that was founded in 2005. It offers video-on-demand and live streaming capabilities.

It is equipped to efficiently deliver audio streams, HD, and low latency videos on multiple devices and desired scales. Wowza’s software solution ensures the delivery of quality videos.

Its specialities are:

Live streaming solutions

Low Latency Streaming

Media server software

Real-time streaming

WebRTC

Its features include:

Closed captioning integrations for live and video-on-demand streams

Create high-quality video production with a rapid encoding solution

Live encoding solution: a hardware device that helps you manage and monitor your video production remotely

2. Kaltura

The Kaltura streaming. Photo: @Kaltura

Source: Facebook

Kaltura is a leading video cloud, powering the broadest range of video experiences used by thousands of global enterprises, media companies, service providers and educational institutions, engaging hundreds of millions of viewers at home, at work, and at school.

It was founded in 2006 and some of its specialities include:

Cloud TV

Media distribution, management and service

Podcasting

Video platform services

Some of its features are:

Content discovery through search and fast lookups

Immersive OTT enrichment tools

Multi DRM allows video playback when users are offline

Trans-code with best streaming quality

Video players integrations with third-party apps

3. Yondo

Yondo software. Photo: @Yondo

Source: Facebook

It is among the best OTT platforms that offer a wide range of OTT services. Some of its features are:

Customer data analytics and insights with google analytics integration.

Email automation

Integration with top services like Dropbox, HubSpot, Mailchimp, and Slack

Live sessions, consultations, and classes

Prebuilt online platforms and stores for users from different industries

Video-on-demand with both free and pay-to-view options

4. Muvi

Muvi platform. Photo: @muvi_com

Source: Facebook

Muvi is one of the few free OTT platforms that focus on audio-only streaming. It takes a full-stack approach to video on demand, video hosting, audio hosting, and live streaming.

Muvi can also handle various multi-media needs. It offers live streaming of any kind of video. Audio and music streaming features allow it to build its own Spotify. It was founded in 2013.

Some of its specific features are:

Ability to create a native IOS and Android app

Accept payments from multiple currencies

Smart TV App capabilities

Use your own domain name to host all of your content

5. Pivotshare

Pivot platform. Photo: @Pivotshare

Source: Facebook

It is the only online video platform that lets you easily work together to create premium subscription channels.

It is perfect for small and medium-sized video content makers looking to get their feet wet and cooperate. It has the following features:

Similar to YouTube channel customisation allows you to modify the colours of your channel page elements, add a logo, and change your backdrop.

File downloads and attachments

Monetization includes subscriptions, coupons, and free trials.

Accedo cloud platform. Photo: @Accedo

Source: Facebook

Accedo is a multi-cloud platform and one of the leading OTT service providers. The company offers a variety of services and tools to help consumers with their video business endeavours.

Its features are:

Business models include subscription

Customized live streaming experiences

Display of real-time service analytics

7. JW Player

JW digital video player. Photo: @JW Player

Source: Facebook

JW Player was established in 2008. It is a digital video player that has evolved to offer more features and help video content creators elevate their brands.

It also helps you reach your audience anywhere and launch new apps on mobile and TV. Its OTT apps provide scalable solutions to launch and monetize videos. Some of its specialities are video advertising, hosting, and streaming.

8. Brightcove

Brightcove cloud video. Photo: @Brightcove

Source: Facebook

Brightcove is a business-oriented cloud video platform, but its custom packages may be customized to include all of the tools that broadcasters need to build streaming as a service.

Its features include:

Package creation for different types of viewers

Device management control for securing content

Integration with google analytics for viewership reports from all devices

9. IBM Watson Media

IBM Watson media. Photo: @ibm

Source: Instagram

IBM manages, measures, and monetizes your videos and streams them across a multitude of platforms. It offers multiple cloud streaming and video services, including storage and GPU computing.

Its features enable you to engage with the audience in real-time during a live stream. It offers built-in moderation, user management, and user upvoting. Its specialities are:

Artificial intelligence

Closed captioning

Content delivery

Highlight clipping

Live event streaming

10. Vimeo OTT

Vimeo OTT. Photo: @Vimeo for Sellers

Source: Facebook

Vimeo Livestream is a popular choice for launching your video subscription service. Its internal video gallery works as a centralized dashboard.

Hence, you can manage, control, access, publish, and archive your all video in a single place. You can also live-stream at 1080p flawlessly. It is perfect for small to large brands and also offers access to mobile SDKs.

Some of its features are:

It supports the pay-per-view and subscription sales model to help you monetize your videos.

Its internal server network enables global content delivery and adaptive bitrate streaming.

Launch branded apps on iOS, tvOS, Android, Android TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, Xbox, and Samsung Tizen devices

Is Netflix considered OTT?

Yes, it is the world’s leading streaming entertainment service with millions of paid memberships in various countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages.

What are some of the OTT platforms in India?

They include:

ARRE

EROS Now

Hyflix

MUBI

Sony Liv

TVF Player

VIU

Adda times

Airtel Xstream

Alt Balaji

Big flix

That was all about the 10 best OTT platforms in the world. Each platform offers some unique and some common features to cater to different business requirements.

Yen.com recently published an article on the top 20 best ranked Bloodborne weapons in the role-playing game. For a player to succeed in the Bloodborne game, their choice of weapons must be top-notch. A player should understand all the weapons involved.

The only way a player can defeat opponents in Bloodborne is by understanding which weapon to use and for what purpose. Read on to find out more about the top 20 best weapons in the role-playing game.

Source: Yen