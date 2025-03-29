Top Asante Kotoko official stresses that there should always be a Kotoko player in the Black Stars squad

The Porcupine Warriors are currently leading the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League after 23 matches

Ghana lead the qualifying WC Group I ahead of Comoros who are the Black Stars' closest challengers in the standings

The communications director of Asante Kotoko, Mr. Sarfo Duku, Esquire, has made a strong statement demanding that his own team Asante Kotoko adequately be represented in the Ghana national football team, the Black Stars.

Duku's comments come in response to non-selection of Kotoko players from the most recent Black Stars squad of Otto Addo for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar, with Hearts of Oak of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare playing the full 180 minutes.

While players from Hearts of Oak, Medeama, and Nations FC made the cut, no representative from Asante Kotoko was included, leading to Duku's latest rant.

Duku’s bold statement

Sarfo Duku, as quoted by Akoma FM and spread across their social media, expressed his dissatisfaction with the recent selection process, arguing that a Black Stars squad without an Asante Kotoko player is unacceptable following the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

The communications director, who is in his second stint with the Reds, emphasized the historical significance of the Porcupine Warriors, asserting that there should always be representation from the Kumasi-based football club in the national team.

“There cannot be a Black Stars without a Kotoko player for the 2026 World Cup. All our players deserve call-ups and they should be there.'' Sarfo Duku said.

Kotoko’s current dominance in the Ghana Premier League

Asante Kotoko is currently leading the Ghana Premier League (GPL) after 23 matches, showcasing a dominant form that has impressed GPL followers, especially after the burial of late supporter Nana Pooley on March 6. The club’s standing in the league further supports Duku’s argument that the exclusion of Kotoko players from the national team is not justified, particularly when the club has produced quality players who are performing at the highest level.

Absence of Kotoko players in Black Stars squad

The Black Stars squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar included players from various local clubs, but surprisingly, no representatives from Ghana's most succesful football club made the list. Benjamin Asare of Hearts of Oak, who received a high rating in the two qualifiers, Kamaradini Mamudu of Medeama, and Razak Simpson of Nations FC were the three local players selected.

Kotoko fans and officials, including Duku, have questioned why the club’s players were overlooked, especially when they have been integral to the team’s success in the ongoing GPL season.

Calls for fairer selection process

Duku also believes that the current system should recognize the hard work and talent of players in the domestic league, particularly those playing for clubs like Asante Kotoko, who have a rich footballing history and a legacy of producing top players. By overlooking players from Kotoko, the selection committee may be missing out on some of the best talents in the country.

However, many fans have been quick to call out the Kotoko official drawing his attention to the fact that there were Kotoko players in the Black Stars in the recent apst when the other GPL teams got no representations.

Top 5 local players Otto Addo can considered next

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the most in-form local players that Otto Addo may want to consider in his next Black Stars selection for the World Cup qualifiers of September 2025.

