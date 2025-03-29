The Presidency has addressed reports that an investigation has been launched a probe into former President Nana Akufo-Addo's travels during his tenure

Felix Kwakye Ofosu dismissed claims that the Presidency had ordered the National Investigation Bureau (NIB) to investigate the former President

Earlier reports suggested that the NIB allegedly invited the former Chief of Staff, Mrs Akosua Frema Osei Opare, to assist them in investigations

Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has denied reports that the Presidency has launched an investigation into former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The Member of Parliament for the Abura Asebu-Kwamankese constituency took to his official X (formerly Twitter) page to dismiss rumours that the former president and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was under investigation regarding his travels during his eight-year term as the Head of State.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu also dismissed claims that the Presidency had ordered the National Investigation Bureau (NIB) to probe into William Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's affairs and urged the public to disregard them.

He wrote:

"For the avoidance of doubt, the Presidency has not given any order to the NIB to look into President Akufo Addo's travels."

The Minister of State in charge of Government Communications' statement comes after rumours emerged that the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) had commenced investigations into the official travels of the former President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, during his tenure.

It was alleged that NIB officials contacted the former Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, Mrs. Akosua Frema Osei Opare, and invited her to attend a meeting to assist them with ongoing investigations into the travels of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

During his presidency, Nana Akufo-Addo faced significant backlash after allegations surfaced that he had used highly expensive flights, including private jets, at taxpayers' expense for foreign trips from Ghana.

Following the 2024 general elections, President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress government have followed up with their campaign promise to root out corruption in the various sectors of the country.

As a result, several officials of the previous NPP administrations have been under investigation by the security agencies over corruption allegations.

Former Minister for Railways Development, John Peter Amewu, former Chairman of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund, Prof. Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, former Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS) and Gifty Oware-Mensah are among several high-profile figures from the previous administration who have been detained by National Security operatives and the the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) over alleged involvement in corruption cases.

