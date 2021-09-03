Akufo-Addo embarks on 4-day working visit to the Western, Western-North regions

Akufo-Addo has started a four-day working tour of the Western and Western North Regions

While on the tour, he will cut sod for various projects and commission completed projects

He will be commissioning a rubber factory on his first day

Accra - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has started a four-day working tour of the Western and Western North Region of Ghana.

The trip forms part of Akufo-Addo's annual tour of all the 16 regions to inspect projects being undertaken by his government in the various sectors.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to pay courtesy calls on traditional rulers, cut sods for commencement of a number of projects, and inspect work on several ongoing others. in both regions.

Akufo-Addo embarks on 3-days working visit of the Western, Western-North regions Photo credit: Nana Akufo-Addo

The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, made this known during a press engagement.

Akufo-Addo will first visit Dompim in the Wassa East District, where he will commission a rubber factory on his first day.

Eugene Arhin stated that in the course of the tour, the general public will be kept up to speed with respect to everything that is happening.

The president has so far toured all regions in the North – Ahafo, Bono East, Bono, Savannah, Northern, Upper West, and Upper East.

Akufo-Addo spent $574,000 to rent luxurious private jet

The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has once again blown the whistle on the cost involved in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's trip to Germany.

In a post sighted on his Facebook page, Ablakwa stated that the total cost of the president’s recent trips amount to the colossal tune of US$574,000.00, pegged at $ 14,000.00 an hour.

In the write-up, Ablakwa said Akufo-Addo is unable to wean himself off his insatiable appetite for ultra-luxury charter jets even at the expense of the struggling Ghanaian taxpayer.

According to Ablakwa, for his recent travels to the UK on July 27, 2021 to attend the Global Education Summit and last week's state visit to Germany, Akufo-Addo blatantly refused to travel on the presidential jet.

