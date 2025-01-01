President-elect John Dramani Mahama said the outgoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has left behind a huge debt burden to trap his government to fail

He told NDC supporters that to overcome the economic crisis and deliver on their campaign promises, the party would need serious divine assistance

He noted that his incoming government would need as much support as possible to tackle the expectations of Ghanaians

President-elect John Mahama has urged supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to intensify their prayers as the party gears up to lead the country.

He noted that the party would need even greater spiritual support when its tenure begins than during the election campaign period.

President-elect John Mahama says the party needs divine support to help it implement policies that would improve Ghanaians' quality of life.

He said spiritual guidance and support were necessary to equip the party with the strength and wisdom to implement policies improving Ghanaians’ quality of life.

Speaking to a gathering of NDC supporters, Mahama accused the outgoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) government of leaving behind a colossal debt burden spread across all the various sectors of the economy.

He noted that the debt was particularly significant in the education and energy sectors and must be addressed immediately.

Mahama insinuated that the heavy debt burden was a deliberate entrapment fashioned by the outgoing government that caused his failure in office. However, he noted that he could successfully overcome those challenges with divine assistance.

“The Almighty God who granted us electoral victory will see us through the difficulties ahead until we achieve success,” he said.

Independence Square to close for Mahama's inauguration

Independence Square and its environs will temporarily close on January 7, 2025, in preparation for President-elect John Mahama's swearing-in ceremony.

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture said the closure will take effect from midnight on December 31, 2024, and remain in place until January 8, 2025.

According to a ministry statement, National Security will cordon off the Independence Square to make arrangements for the inauguration ceremony. If further urged, the public and tourists should take note of the closure and comply with the directive.

Mark Okraku Mantey, the deputy minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, signed the statement.

Mahama invites Ruto to inauguration

YEN.com.gh reported that President-elect John Mahama has met Kenyan President William Ruto on a trip to the East African country.

Mahama invited Ruto to his historic inauguration ceremony in Accra on January 7, 2025.

The two also pledged to deepen ties, focusing on trade, investment, and regional integration.

