Actress and filmmaker, Fella Makafui, dropped a video of herself rocking a white star-studded gown and wrote her end-of-year message in the caption.

Fella Makafui's white gown

Fella Makafui wore a white strapless corset gown that accentuated her fine figure. The Corset section was styled with beads beaded into the dress.

Beads were also used to style the edges of the floral piece placed on the top middle part of the bottom of the dress.

Her makeup was flawless and highlighted her lovely facial features. The mother of one wore a frontal lace wig that was styled into a bun with curled ends.

Fella Makafui's end-of-year message

In her end-of-year message, she spoke about the tough year she had considering her public divorce from rapper Medikal and the other issues that ensued from it.

She noted that those experiences in 2024 taught her lessons, growth, blessings, and challenges that made her stronger.

"Dear 2024, thank you for the lessons, growth, and blessings you brought into my life. From challenges that made me stronger to achievements that reminded me of my potential, every moment has been worth it."

The mother of 4-year-old Island Frimpong further stated that as she reflected on this year, she was filled with gratitude for the love, support, and opportunities that came her way.

"Here’s to carrying your wisdom into 2025 and embracing all that the future holds. Goodbye, 2024, and thank you for the memories! HELLO 2025 ❤️."

Reactions to Fella Makafui's message

Many people hailed Fella Makafui for being a strong and positive person after the tough year she had considering her public divorce and other issues with her ex-husband and rapper, Medikal.

Others also could not stop their admiration for her as they talked about how beautiful she looked in the star-studded white gown.

afiadankyi7 said:

"You are a very positive and strong person. I really admire you and tap into your feminine strength. I hope 2025 makes you happier and better than the woman you already are. Wishing you only positive vibes and asking God to bless your hustle."

gladysclassic said:

"U see that dress, am coming for it😂 girl! You are beautiful ❤️❤️❤️."

mabel_kuadzi said:

"Strong woman love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

emylove.edem said:

"2025! Dem nuh ready🔥."

veronicaetse4 said:

"The beautiful and strongest ❤️❤️."

maa__abenaa said:

"What a way to end the year😍😍😍."

Island defeats Fella Makafui in dance battle

YEN.com.gh reported that Island Frimpong, defeated her mother, Fella Makafui, in a dance battle.

Island and her mother rocked matching Christmas-themed pyjamas as they went toe to toe in the dance challenge.

Many netizens ruled that Island won the dance challenge, as they expressed their excitement in the lovely bond between mother and daughter.

