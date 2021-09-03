Celebrity blogger Zionfelix, known privately as Felix Adomako Mensah, has been trending in the past few days.

This follows news that he has welcomed two babies with two different women within a few weeks.

The first lady to announce her delivery was Zionfelix's widely known girlfriend, Mina Lawal a.k.a. Minalyn.

She shared beautiful baby bump photos with the blogger to confirm earlier reports that she had given birth to a baby girl.

Not long after maternity photos of Zionfelix and Erica, Amoa, an Italy-based lady who is known to have been in a relationship with the blogger emerged.

With this scenario, one would have thought Zionfelix had been torn in between the two ladies.

But it looks like the blogger has made a choice between the two and he did so a few months ago. He chose Minalyn over Erica.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh shows that Zionfelix has already proposed to Minalyn and they could be married anytime soon. The proposal happened during their maternity photoshoot in May.

In the video, Zionfelix is seen getting down on his knees to ask if Minalyn was going to marry which she quickly replied in the affirmative.

Zionfelix went on to put the ring on her finger amid cheers from those who were around.

Watch the video below:

